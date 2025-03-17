ESPN predicts Michigan basketball's fate in NCAA Tournament, facing UC San Diego in Round 1
Despite winning the Big Ten Tournament over Wisconsin on Sunday, Michigan men's basketball drew a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The maize and blue had the fourth-most Quad 1 wins of any team this season, going 12-7 in those games. Even though Michigan beat both Purdue and Wisconsin twice this season, the Badgers got a No. 3 seed and the Boilermakers received a No. 4 seed.
Michigan's gain for winning the Big Ten Tournament? Drawing No. 12 seed UC San Diego. The Tritons went 30-4 this season and own a 15-game winning streak. UC San Diego plays fantastic defense giving up 61.6 points per game -- sixth in the country -- and the Tritons force 15.9 turnovers per game -- eighth in the country. The Wolverines' Achilles Heel is turning the ball over. Michigan averages over 14 turnovers per game which is one of the worst averages in all of college basketball.
The Wolverines are just a small favorite in the game, but according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, he doesn't see Michigan getting past the first round. Borzello predicts UC San Diego to beat the Wolverines on Thursday night, 70-68.
He has the Tritons then beating Texas A&M in the next round before falling to Auburn in the Sweet 16. In Michigan's region, the South Region, he has the Tigers beating Michigan State to get into the Final Four.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball named a loser after NCAA Tournament draw
Social media reacts to Michigan basketball winning the Big Ten Tournament, downing Wisconsin
Recruiting: 5-star QB includes Michigan football in final 4
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7