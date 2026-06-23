Final NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Where Michigan's Lendeborg, Johnson, And Mara Could Land

The Dusty May news in Ann Arbor has taken the air out surrounding Michigan basketball, but it is NBA Draft day and three Wolverines are going to hear their names called in Round 1.

Michigan will have three players selected in Round 1 for the first time in 36 years, and just the second time in the program's history. Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. are locked into the first round and the only question that remains is if all three become lottery picks.

With the NBA Draft taking place on Tuesday, here is our final mock draft roundup.

ESPN has Yaxel Lendeborg falling out of Round 1

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It's starting to feel likely that the Golden State Warriors are going to take a Wolverine at No. 11 overall. In ESPN's final mock draft, the Warriors take big man Aday Mara, who would be Michigan's first player off the board. Mara would team up with Steph Curry and possibly Draymond Green, in hopes of providing Golden State with a reliable rebounder and shot blocker.

At No. 12, the OKC Thunder selected Morez Johnson Jr. OKC is another likely landing spot for one of Michigan's big men, and Johnson's stock continues to rise. He had an incredible Combine and Johnson showed he has continued to work on his three-point shot.

Shocking, Yaxel Lendeborg fell out of the lottery and landed with the OKC Thunder at No. 17. That would pair both Johnson Jr. and Lendeborg back up in the NBA. His age is a factor here, but Lendeborg might be the most pro-ready of any prospect. He could be inserted into the starting lineup right away.

Sports Illustrated has Michigan's trio close together

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Much like ESPN, SI has Aday Mara going No. 11 overall to the Golden State Warriors. Golden State is looking to make one final run for Steph Curry before he ultimately ends up retiring, and the Warriors are in need of some depth in the frontcourt. Standing at 7'3", Mara could be a plug-and-play center for the Warriors.

In SI's final mock, Johnson Jr. also goes No. 12 to the OKC Thunder. Oklahoma City struggled against the Spurs' frontcourt in the Western Conference Finals, and it would make sense for the Thunder to target an all-around big man. Johnson Jr. can defend, block shots, and work to make shots in the paint.

The veteran of the group, Yaxel Leneborg, goes one spot outside of the lottery and goes to the Chicago Bulls with the No. 15 pick. Once again, Lendeborg's age comes into consideration, who will turn 24 years old before the season. Still, Lendeborg can play various positions and will be ready to play Day 1.

CBS Sports has all three in the lottery

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For the third time, CBS Sports has both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. going to a similar home. At No. 11, Mara lands with the Warriors, and at No. 12, Johnson Jr. goes to the Thunder.

For the first time in this roundup, Yaxel Lendeborg sneaks into the lottery and goes No. 14 to the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have a young, fun team, and Lendeborg could fit right into the equation. Charlotte made noise by getting into the playoffs and the Hornets might be a piece or two away. Lendeborg gives them instant offense and someone who will play defense.