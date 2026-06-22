NBA Draft Prediction Market Matchup: Keaton Wagler vs Darius Acuff Jr.

Is there a wrong answer? Probably not, but prediction markets favor Keaton Wagler to be drafted before Darius Acuff Jr. Both point guards are linked to several top-10 teams and are interchanging on several mock drafts.

Wagler is the heavier favorite at 63% to be the first one picked, with Acuff sitting at 41%. A 22% differential.

Draft Matchup: Keaton Wagler vs. Darius Acuff Jr.

Keaton Wagler 63%

Darius Acuff Jr. 41%

At their trading prices, Kalshi’s NBA Draft market offers $5.46 profit if Wagler goes first and $13.41 for Acuff. Both are at $10 trades. Kalshi settles on whichever player gets picked first.

The comparisons

Keaton Wagler stands an above-average 6'6" for a point guard. He ranked as a top-100 scorer as a true freshman at 17.9 points to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He helped push Illinois to a 28-9 record and a Final Four appearance while leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals (0.9).

Also, as a true freshman, Acuff powered Arkansas to a 28-9 record with a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. He put up 23.5 points and 6.4 assists, both top-15 in the country, along with 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals.

Around the rumor mill

Both have been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers since the draft order was set on May 10. However, NBA insider Jake Fisher wrote on X that Arizona guard Brayden Burries piqued interest in Los Angeles as a strong consideration for the fifth pick.

“I’m told Arizona guard Brayden Burries impressed Clippers staffers during his visit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and is very much under consideration for the fifth pick in next Tuesday’s NBA Draft. Sources say another top candidate for No. 5, Mikel Brown Jr., is slated to work out for the Clippers.”

Recent mock drafts tell a different story, with ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo placing Wagler to the Los Angeles Clippers at the fifth pick and Darius Acuff to the Sacramento Kings with the seventh pick in his latest mock draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Final Top-40 Big Board lists them both as tier-two prospects with Wagler ranking fifth and Acuff sixth.

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