Where Michigan Basketball's Big Three Land in Final NBA Draft Big Board Ranking

The 2026 NBA Draft is just two days away and the Michigan Wolverines are going to create some history. For the first time in 36 years, and the second time ever in the program's history, the Wolverines are going to have three players drafted in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. will all hear their names called in the first round, with a high chance that all three go as lottery picks.

As the NBA Draft approaches, ESPN set its final 2026 top-100 big board. Where do the Wolverines' big three land?

Aday Mara in the top 10

In ESPN's latest update, Mara remained as the top Michigan player — at No. 10. Mara, who played two seasons at UCLA, put it all together in one year under Dusty May. He quickly became one of the top centers in the nation.

Mara averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds, while blocking 2.1 shots per game. Mara was one of the most dominant defenders in the collegiate game, and the most dominant shot blocker. Mara has been working on his long-range shot, and if he can continue to develop that, he could turn into one of the top centers in the NBA in a few seasons.

The 7'3" prospect isn't overly mobile, but he did run the court some and even caught a few lobs from point guard Elliot Cadeau this past season.

Yaxel Lendeborg remains in lottery territory

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ESPN ranked the veteran of the group at No. 12 in its final update. Remember, this isn't a mock, just a ranking of its top 100 prospects in the draft.

If Yaxel Lendeborg were 20 or 21 years of age, not 23, he would likely be a top-five prospect. He does it all and he was the catalyst behind Michigan's magical run. Lendeborg wasn't a selfish player, sometimes too unselfish, and he made all of his teammates better.

Lendeborg can attack the rim, he can create his own shot, and he is a weapon from behind the three-point range. He can rebound. He can pass the ball. He should become an instant-playmaker on whichever team drafts him.

Morez Johnson Jr. takes a small slide

Despite winning the NBA Combine, and working out with several teams, ESPN dropped Morez Johnson Jr. one spot in its final rankings, to No. 15.

Johnson Jr. is one of the top physical athletes in this draft and he can run up and down the court with any big — a lot of guards. He has a high motor and is dominant in the paint. Johnson Jr. had a limited three-point game, making his first three of his collegiate career at Michigan, but he did show out during the Combine.

Once Johnson Jr. consistently hits a three, he will become a true floor spacer.