Program History: Michigan Looks to Capture Rare NBA Draft Feat For First Time in 36 Years

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place in one week and the two-day event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. And the Michigan Wolverines are looking to make some history.

Michigan has had some stars play in the Crisler Center and the Wolverines have had a number of first-round picks throughout their playing history. In fact, Michigan has had two first-round picks in the same draft a few different times, but the Wolverines are expected to end a 36-year drought next Tuesday.

The second time in Michigan's history

For the second time in the program's history, Michigan is expected to have three first-round picks in the same draft. The last time? 1990.

Back in the 1990 NBA Draft, Rumeal Robinson (Atlanta Hawks), Terry Mills (Milwaukee Bucks), and Loy Vaught (Los Angeles Clippers) were all selected in the first round. Robinson went 10th overall, Vaught went 13th, and Mills was selected 16th.

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And when the 2026 NBA Draft tips off, Michigan's big men will go in Round 1, and the only question remains whether all three become lottery picks.

After winning a championship, Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. are headed to the NBA — all three receiving Green Room invites.

Lottery selections?

Entering the 2025-26 basketball season, Yaxel Lendeborg opted to come to Michigan in hopes of working his way into a lottery pick. Following a Big Ten Player of the Year, and All-American campaign, Lendeborg has likely worked his way into the lottery.

And after a dominant season for Michigan, Aday Mara appears to be locked into the lottery. Mara was a machine down low for the Wolverines on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. Mara developed a reliable three-point shot, and was the top shot blocker around. Mara had an impressive Combine and the 7'3" center could become one of the top centers around in a few seasons.

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As far as Morez Johnson Jr., he was tasked with a tough decision on either leaving Michigan for the NBA, or returning for one more season. There weren't many people predicting Johnson Jr. to be a one and done with the Wolverines after leaving Illinois following his freshman season. But not only was Johnson Jr. paramount in Michigan's winning culture — he might've been the Combine MVP.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, that released a week prior to the draft, all three players are predicted to go in the lottery. That's where things are currently being pointed toward, and we will find out next Tuesday where these three players land.