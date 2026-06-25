3 Michigan Basketball Players Who Could Get Drafted in 2027 NBA Draft

The Michigan Wolverines made some history during the 2026 NBA Draft. For the first time in 36 years, three Wolverines were drafted in Round 1 of the draft, and to put icing on the cake — all of them were in the lottery.

Morez Johnson Jr. followed Dusty May to the Dallas Mavericks, Yaxel Lendeborg will play alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State, and Aday Mara will anchor the frontcourt for the Thunder.

This year's draft is now in the rearview mirror, and it's time to take a way-too-early look at the 2027 NBA Draft. Here are a few Michigan players who could be selected next June.

Guard Trey McKenney

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Despite May leaving for the NBA, McKenney has already hinted that he's going to stay at Michigan under Mike Boynton Jr., or whoever is the coach running the 2026-27 Wolverines. McKenney has stated he's going to do his best to keep all the players on the team and run it back next season.

With that being said, McKenney is an easy pick for a breakout year. He should become the leading scorer on the team, and the player the Wolverines turn to for big buckets. McKenney will become Yaxel Lendeborg, when asked to take over games.

Coming off the bench as a true freshman, McKenney played starting minutes and averaged nearly 10 points per game. He came up clutch against UConn in the national title game, and has All-American upside.

Guard Brandon McCoy Jr.

Anytime you're a five-star recruit and one of the top prospects in a class — you have one-and-done potential. The key here is that Boynton Jr. keeps McCoy Jr. in the fold.

And if he does, McCoy Jr. could have a good enough year where NBA teams are salivating to get him. Freshmen are what the NBA wants. In the 2026 NBA Draft, the first eight picks were all freshmen, and McCoy Jr. could be in that threshold next season.

Dusty May wanted him, not for his potential, but he will play defense, rebound the ball, and can create his own shot. He's the full package, and he will battle for the starting '3' spot on this year's Michigan team. At worst, he plays the Trey McKenney role from last year.

Guard Elliot Cadeau

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The case of Elliot Cadeau is interesting. Typically, this would be Cadeau's last season in college. He played two seasons at North Carolina and 2026-27 will be his second at Michigan. But due to the new five-for-five rule passing, Cadeau will actually have another season he could use.

Cadeau won the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament and he was a catalyst for the Wolverines' run. Cadeau ran May's system to perfection, and with Boynton, nothing is going to change. It's certainly possible Cadeau has a good enough season where he has a good enough draft grade.

Or, he could take a bigger NIL package and come back for a fifth season. Cadeau made drastic improvements last season at Michigan, averaging career high 10.5 points and shooting over 37% from three.