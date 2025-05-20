Former Fab Fiver Jalen Rose continues to grow his legacy through educational works
Fab Five legend Jalen Rose has traded in his brash cocky style for suits and ties and is using his influence to better his community. Rose has been a long-time sports analyst following a solid NBA career (other than the night he gave up 81 points to Kobe Bryant). Hailing from Detroit, Rose has always had his city in his heart and wanted to give the youth the opportunity that basketball gave him, a way out of the poverty and strife they faced growing up.
With that goal in mind Jalen founded a charter academy known as the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. The academy was founded in the fall of 2011 with a goal of pushing college prep, AP, and developmental courses to students. The school currently boasts a 97% graduation success rate, a 100% college and post secondary acceptance rate, and a 69% college matriculation rate. Rose has been very hands on in raising funding for the school and it looks like that has paid off as the JRLA has found a newer home that will allow them to help more kids.
Doubling enrollment and adding a middle school is an impressive feat. Rose has leaned on many of his sports contacts to help fund his school and has avoided the pitfalls of other charter schools, such as flagging enrollment, and failing test scores. With his passion for helping kids in his community, Rose continues to make an impact on the lives of others and grow his own legacy in the Detroit community. The mark of a true Michigan Man.
