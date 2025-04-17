BREAKING: Former Michigan basketball forward chooses transfer destination
Forward Sam Walters began his career in the SEC, at Alabama, before he transferred to Michigan for his sophomore season. After an injury-plagued 2024-25 season with the Wolverines, Walters chose to re-enter the portal for his junior season. On Thursday, Walters announced he was headed back to the SEC and was committing to Mississippi State.
Walters told 247Sports that he felt like it was the best place for him to develop.
"I felt like it's a great place for me to develop and they can really help me as a player. I'm excited for the future," said Walters.
The 6-10 sharpshooter played in 23 games for Dusty May's team before suffering a back injury. Walters averaged five points and shot 36.6% from 3. His shot started to dwindle before he was shut down for the season due to the injury he sustained.
Michigan has landed four players from the transfer portal this cycle. UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg, Illinois' Morez Johnson Jr., North Carolina's Elliot Cadeau, and UCLA's Aday Mara.
