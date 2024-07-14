Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan basketball guard shines in Game 1 of NBA Summer League

If the first game was any indication, it looks like he's going to make more of an impact in 2024-25.

Trent Knoop

Jan 25, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Detail of the shoes of Michigan Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson (3) against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

If Game 1 of the NBA 2K2025 Summer League was any indication, it looks like former Michigan guard Jett Howard will be a little more polished this season. Obviously, one game in the Summer League is probably overspeculating, but Howard was the best player on the court for the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Howard led all players with 22 points. He shot 8-of-15 from the field and knocked down 5-of-10 3-point attempts. Howard also added four assists, two rebounds, and one steal. The NBA sophomore knocked down 16 of his 22 points in the first half. Howard was also much better defensively on Friday than what he looked like at Michigan and even last season in Orlando.

Apr 25, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) shoots a three point basket over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Howard was selected No. 11 overall last year in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Magic. He didn't have the freshman campaign that he wanted, however. He played in just 18 games for Orlando and averaged 1.6 points in 3.7 minutes of game time. Howard played 29 games for Orlando's G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic. In 29 games, Howard averaged 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.7% from 3.

Howard left Michigan after one season. In 29 games as a Wolverine, Howard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists. He was streaky from 3 during his time in Ann Arbor. Howard shot 36.8% from 3 and 41.4% from the field.

Mar 5, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Jett Howard (13) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Howard and the Magic are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

