Former Michigan basketball guard shines in Game 1 of NBA Summer League
If Game 1 of the NBA 2K2025 Summer League was any indication, it looks like former Michigan guard Jett Howard will be a little more polished this season. Obviously, one game in the Summer League is probably overspeculating, but Howard was the best player on the court for the Orlando Magic on Friday.
Howard led all players with 22 points. He shot 8-of-15 from the field and knocked down 5-of-10 3-point attempts. Howard also added four assists, two rebounds, and one steal. The NBA sophomore knocked down 16 of his 22 points in the first half. Howard was also much better defensively on Friday than what he looked like at Michigan and even last season in Orlando.
Howard was selected No. 11 overall last year in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Magic. He didn't have the freshman campaign that he wanted, however. He played in just 18 games for Orlando and averaged 1.6 points in 3.7 minutes of game time. Howard played 29 games for Orlando's G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic. In 29 games, Howard averaged 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.7% from 3.
Howard left Michigan after one season. In 29 games as a Wolverine, Howard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists. He was streaky from 3 during his time in Ann Arbor. Howard shot 36.8% from 3 and 41.4% from the field.
Howard and the Magic are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
