The Dusty May era at Michigan to begin a little sooner than expected

In conjunction with @313Presents, the Wolverines are hosting a charity exhibition game against @OaklandMBB in downtown Detroit on Sunday (Oct. 20) at @LCArena_Detroit benefiting @ForgottnHarvest; the exhibition is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff



Release | https://t.co/GRKJC01xAn… pic.twitter.com/AfWdEXcxbL