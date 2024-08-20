The Dusty May era at Michigan to begin a little sooner than expected
The Dusty May era in Michigan will start a little earlier than anticipated. It was announced on Tuesday morning that the Wolverines' men's basketball program will take on Oakland on October 20 for a charity event. It's scheduled for a 5pm tipoff time at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit.
The game will help benefit Forgotten Harvest. It's Metro Detroit's only mobile food rescue organization. Dedicated to feeding the hungry through community partnerships.
The game will not count toward either team's record for the 2024-25 season, but it will be a competitive game for the new-look Michigan roster. The NCAA allows teams to play two preseason games per year which includes scrimmages, exhibitions, or charity events.
“Creating unique experiences for our players and fans is something we strive to do,” Dusty May said in a statement on the game. “This exhibition creates a great matchup for two great in-state programs and helps the Detroit community as we’ve partnered with Forgotten Harvest. We want to make sure we draw the attention needed to their cause and help their goal of providing everyone a meal, every day.”
Oakland is coming off an NCAA Tournament birth and an upset win over Kentucky last season. The Wolverines are 8-1 all-time against the Golden Grizzlies.
DETROIT, Mich. -- In conjunction with 313 Presents, the University of Michigan basketball team announced Tuesday (Aug. 20) a charity exhibition game against Oakland in downtown Detroit on Sunday (Oct. 20) at Little Caesars Arena benefiting Forgotten Harvest. The charity exhibition is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff and will be streamed live on B1G+.
Forgotten Harvest is a non-profit food insecurity organization whose vision is to work with communities to end hunger and create individual, neighborhood, economic and environmental health. Food insecurity is one's inability to obtain sufficient food for their household's needs.
Metro Detroit's largest food rescue operation, Forgotten Harvest rescues surplus food produced, or ordered, in amounts greater than what can be sold from over 560 food donors and delivers it for free to over 220 community agency partners. Last fiscal year (2022-23) Forgotten Harvest distributed over 40 million pounds of food, or 33 million meals.
The exhibition not only marks the debut of U-M's new head coach Dusty May, but Oakland's legendary head coach Greg Kampe begins his 41st campaign with the Golden Grizzlies.
Michigan has had nine regular season matchups with Oakland, including the last in 2020 at Crisler Center. The charity exhibition marks the third time the Wolverines and Golden Grizzlies will have played at the home of the Detroit Pistons -- Little Caesars Arena (2024) and the Palace of Auburn Hills (2008 and 2011).
U-M makes its third appearance playing in Little Caesars Arena. U-M faced Detroit Mercy (W, 90-58) in the first collegiate basketball game (Dec. 16, 2017) in the new downtown arena. The Maize and Blue then hosted Eastern Michigan in a Battle of Washtenaw Country on Nov. 11, 2022 -- a thrilling 88-83 victory over the Eagles.
Oakland has made six trips to Little Caesars Arena, playing Michigan State on three mid-December occasions (2017, 2019 and 2021), while adding three games in the Horizon League Tournament (2018 and 2019). The Golden Grizzlies are 1-5 in downtown contests.
Tickets go on sale Friday (Aug. 23) at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Xfinity Box Office at Little Caesars Arena. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling the Group Sales Department at (313) 471-3099.
