Continued setbacks cost former Michigan star his entire season
It's been far from easy for former Michigan basketball star Kobe Bufkin since he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Draft. After playing two seasons in Ann Arbor, the Hawks selected Bufkin in hopes of him becoming a mainstay in the starting lineups. But the injury bug has had other ideas.
Bufkin was forced to miss most of his rookie season due to being hampered by injuries. Then this season, Bufkin was forced to miss the NBA Summer League due to a shoulder injury. Once he came back, Bufkin re-injured his shoulder in late October for a second time and the Hawks said he would have a lengthy absence on the court.
Bufkin finally made his return to the court, but the shoulder issues aren't going away. The Hawks announced on Dec. 18 that Bufkin would have shoulder surgery and would miss the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season.
"After continued evaluation and additional medical opinions, guard Kobe Bufkin and the Hawks have determined that Bufkin will undergo surgery to address right shoulder instability on January 7, 2025.
"He will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2025-26 season."
Bufkin played in just 10 games this season for Atlanta. He averaged 5.3 points in just over 12 minutes per game.
Bufkin entered the NBA Draft after starting in 33 games for Michigan in his sophomore year. He averaged 14 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. He was second on the Michigan men's basketball team with 2.9 assists per game.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Davis Warren's first impression of Bryce Underwood: 'You’re not the No. 1 recruit in the country for no reason'
TJ Guy on Jaishawn Barham moving to Edge: 'It’s gonna be problems for offensive lines'
Column: 5 transfer QBs Michigan Football should target
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI