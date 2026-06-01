Dusty May Expects One Michigan Guard to Have 'All-American' Year

Michigan has one open scholarship left following Morez Johnson Jr. opting to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft, but it's not clear how the Wolverines are going to use it. Michigan could opt to go land a starting-caliber wing, such as Hamad Mousa, or use it for a developmental player.

But what is clear is that Michigan feels like it has a Final Four roster once again, and head coach Dusty May is excited to get the process started. Appearing on The Brad Galli Show, the reigning national champion head coach talked about the challenges that will face his new roster, such as finding the weaknesses this summer, and revamping the practice schedule with the incoming youth.

But May has high expectations and a lot of it has to do with his returning backcourt. The Wolverines could boast the nation's best backcourt this season with point guard Elliot Cadeau returning and rising sophomore Trey McKenney.

All-American expectation

Cadeau returns to Michigan for his senior season after ascending to new heights in his first season under May. Cadeau not only saw his scoring and three-point shot improve, but he was the catalyst in running Michigan's offense.

With how well Cadeau played this past season, earning Most Outstanding Player from Michigan's national title win, May can foresee an All-American season incoming.

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"Well, based on his performance last year, our expectations would be that he's going to be an All-American point guard for us this year," May said of Cadeau. "We had Yaxel as an All-American last year, and Aday and Morez as all Big Ten players. And now we think both of our guards in the backcourt should be all Big Ten performers, which puts you in contention to be an All-American.

"But also just continue to improve in every facet. His leadership improved, his defense. Obviously, his shooting and his passing, the most obvious things continue to improve. But just his ability to impact winning, I think, was on full display late in the year. And we're lucky to have him because he makes everyone around him significantly better."

Cadeau averaged over 10 points per game, which was the first time in his three-year career that he averaged double digits. And the Wolverines trusted him to knock down the three, which allowed him to shoot a career-high 37% from deep. Entering Year 4, Cadeau has high expectations, but he has a running mate to share them with.

No cap on Trey McKenney's ceiling

Trey McKenney returns for his second season of collegiate basketball and he looks to have a major role following the national title season. McKenney might've come off the bench last year, but he played a sizeable role, playing over 22 minutes per game, and hit 'the shot' against UConn to seal the deal.

May says there is no ceiling on McKenney's potential and all the trust the coaching staff had in him last year was all earned. McKenney is one of the most mature players May has been around and he expects a big season from the former five-star.

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"No, we would never put a ceiling on Trey," May said. "And you said the trust that we gave him, that was the trust that he earned because of his approach and because of his maturity. Rarely do you have a high school player come in and work every day and act like a 10-year professional veteran.

"I mean, he's as stable, mentally stable and mature as anyone I've been around at that age. And there were several games whenever we'd be struggling and he would come off the bench and get us jump-started. And we would never put a cap on him."

You can see the full interview with May below.