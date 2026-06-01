Is Michigan Basketball Ranked Properly in Way-Too-Early Top 25?

The dust has mostly settled for Michigan basketball when it comes to the Wolverines' roster for the 2026-27 season. Dusty May still has one open scholarship he could hand out for next season, but as of now, it's not known if Michigan will even utilize it, and if it does, it could go to a developmental prospect.

With players having to make their decisions on either staying in the NBA Draft or returning to college, Michigan suffered two big losses with Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. remaining in the draft. But May went out and landed three front-court players, along with adding one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With all of that in mind, ESPN recently updated its top-25 rankings for next season, and Michigan came in at No. 3 behind Duke and No. 1 ranked Florida.

"Morez Johnson Jr. left the door open ever so slightly on a return to Michigan, but ultimately kept his name in the NBA draft as a projected top-20 pick. But Dusty May and the reigning national champions will be fine, despite losing their entire frontcourt. The Wolverines reloaded up front with the additions of transfers Moustapha Thiam, J.P. Estrella, and Jalen Reed..."

Is Michigan ranked properly?

After winning the national title, and losing several key players, a No. 3 ranking doesn't feel too bad. The Gators arguably had the best offseason of anyone, retaining most of their starting five from last season, and the argument you could really make for Michigan is that it should be ranked ahead of Duke.

The Blue Devils lost their stars Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, and Patrick Ngongba II, and with Michigan retaining Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau, the Wolverines would likely have an edge — we will see who the better team is on the court later this season.

But like always, these way-too-early rankings are just a fun talking point, with very little meaning, other than that Michigan is expected to be a top team once again next season.

One starting spot up for grabs

MGoBlue.com

As for just Michigan's roster itself, the Wolverines have one starting spot up for grabs. Cadeau and McKenney will feature one of the top backcourts in the nation, while Estrella and Thiam will operate down low.

The '3' or wing spot appears to be open. Ricky Liburd, Brandon McCoy Jr., and Jalen Reed are the candidates for that spot. Reed, who was recruited to play the front court, says he could play the '3', and both Liburd and McCoy Jr. have high expectations for this season.

The Wolverines' depth has a chance to be really good once again this season, even with L.J. Cason set to take a redshirt season.