Elite five-star Michigan target shares interesting social media post with Bryce Underwood
Sometimes, the best recruiters in college football are not on the staff. They are in the locker room. An elite talent like Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood can have as much influence, if not more, than any member of the coaching staff. They can provide insight into the facilities, staff, playbook, and academics of the university that coaches may not be able to.
As peers, they probably have more believability as well. With the number of elite football camps that top recruits attend these days, they have likely met and competed against one another at some level before as well. Continuing that relationship can be a key part in landing top talent.
The number one running back in the 2026 class, Savion Hiter, is arguably the top target in 2026 for the Wolverines coaching staff. They have been doggedly pursuing him for months, and as his recruitment is beginning to wind down, they are reportedly in a two-team battle with Tennessee. With Hitler on campus over the weekend, Michigan took advantage of the opportunity to get Hitler some face time with their last elite recruit, Bryce Underwood.
Hiter shared a post to his "X" account showing Underwood doing a mock handoff to him. That picture shows what could be the future of Michigan football. In the college game, an elite quarterback paired with a speedy running back can be enough to vault you into championship contention. Michigan fans are hoping that Bryce got into Hitler's ear and swayed him from Knoxville to Ann Arbor.
