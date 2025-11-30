Why Michigan’s star freshman was held touchless in the biggest game of the year
In Saturday’s edition of ‘The Game’ between No. 15 Michigan and No. 1 Ohio State, there are a lot of places people could place blame or reason for the 27-9 loss for the Wolverines.
But watching the game and looking at the box score, Michigan’s young star receiver, Andrew Marsh, was held to no catches and no yards against Ohio State. Which was not a recipe for success if UofM wanted to pull off the upset.
The freshman was coming off of two impressive games, including a 12 receptions for 189 yard performance against Northwestern, earning him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. All signs pointed to Marsh becoming the No.1 wide receiver in this offense.
So needless to say, it was disappointing to see not a single catch from the freshman in the biggest game of the year.
So What Happened?
Watching the game, it was frustrating trying to watch Michigan throw the ball. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled, only throwing for 16 yards in the first half and 63 in the entire game.
Head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about the passing game in the postgame press conference, in particular, the disappointing game from the duo of Marsh and Underwood.
“Coverage-wise wise they did some things to reroute some receivers,” Moore said. “We just didn’t get in a rhythm, we didn’t protect well enough, we didn't get the guys open well enough. It is all those things.”
But watching the game, the receivers did get open quite a few times. Even the announcers, Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt, pointed out multiple occasions where receivers were open down the field.
However, Underwood was bailing out of the pocket too early, not keeping his eyes downfield and just taking checkdowns.
It is never just one person's fault, but Marsh not having the game he could’ve had is far from falling fully on him. He was getting open on various occasions, but if the quarterback refuses to throw the ball downfield, there isn’t much he can do about that.