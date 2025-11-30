Wolverine Digest

Why Michigan’s star freshman was held touchless in the biggest game of the year

Despite entering ‘The Game’ with major momentum, Andrew Marsh was held without a catch as Michigan’s passing attack collapsed.

Justice Steiner

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) spins on a punt return in-between Maryland Terrapins defenders during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) spins on a punt return in-between Maryland Terrapins defenders during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In Saturday’s edition of ‘The Game’ between No. 15 Michigan and No. 1 Ohio State, there are a lot of places people could place blame or reason for the 27-9 loss for the Wolverines.

But watching the game and looking at the box score, Michigan’s young star receiver, Andrew Marsh, was held to no catches and no yards against Ohio State. Which was not a recipe for success if UofM wanted to pull off the upset.

The freshman was coming off of two impressive games, including a 12 receptions for 189 yard performance against Northwestern, earning him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. All signs pointed to Marsh becoming the No.1 wide receiver in this offense.

So needless to say, it was disappointing to see not a single catch from the freshman in the biggest game of the year. 

Sherrone Moore
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore prepares to take the field before the the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So What Happened?

Watching the game, it was frustrating trying to watch Michigan throw the ball. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled, only throwing for 16 yards in the first half and 63 in the entire game.

Head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about the passing game in the postgame press conference, in particular, the disappointing game from the duo of Marsh and Underwood.

“Coverage-wise wise they did some things to reroute some receivers,” Moore said. “We just didn’t get in a rhythm, we didn’t protect well enough, we didn't get the guys open well enough. It is all those things.”

But watching the game, the receivers did get open quite a few times. Even the announcers, Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt, pointed out multiple occasions where receivers were open down the field.

Bryce Underwood
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Underwood was bailing out of the pocket too early, not keeping his eyes downfield and just taking checkdowns.

It is never just one person's fault, but Marsh not having the game he could’ve had is far from falling fully on him. He was getting open on various occasions, but if the quarterback refuses to throw the ball downfield, there isn’t much he can do about that.

