Dave Portnoy claims Bryce Underwood will win Heisman Trophy, could he actually do it?
Michigan alum Dave Portnoy is unapologetically a Michigan man through and through. He has supported the maize and blue through thick and thin, took barbs when they struggled, and rightfully rejoiced when they were on top. He was also allegedly instrumental in the recruitment of Bryce Underwood. He certainly put a massive spotlight on the process and even pledged over a million dollars towards NIL efforts to land a game-changing quarterback. Michigan secured a game-changing quarterback when Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan.
Recently, Portnoy was asked who he thought would be next year's Heisman Trophy winner. He mulled it over for a few seconds and then replied, "Bryce Underwood". It appears that the video was a joke, and Portnoy did not elaborate on his brief answer. The real question is, could Underwood win the Heisman? No true first-year student has ever won the Heisman; two redshirt freshmen have pulled it off, Johnny Manziel and Jameis Winston. Could Underwood make history next year?
Looking at Manziel and Winston, I can confidently say that neither is as talented as Underwood. Neither of them was as game-ready, in a physical sense, as Underwood is. The key to winning a Heisman is eye-popping statistics and big wins. Underwood has a team that can run the ball and a defense that can win games on its own. If Underwood can make some big plays at Oklahoma in week two and lead his team to a win, he could enter the Heisman talk early. Maintaining a spot in that conversation will be tough, but Michigan is a national brand, and Underwood will have plenty of time to shine. Could he pull it off...
