Four-star Michigan Basketball commit reclassifies to join team early
Halfway through Dusty May's first season, the report card is pretty good for the Wolverine men's basketball team. Fresh off of a 94-75 dismantling of Big Ten foe UCLA, in Pauly Pavilion to boot, Michigan received more good news. On Tuesday, it was announced that 2025 4-star commit Oscar Goodman has reclassified to join the 2024 class. He will begin classes in Ann Arbor today and begin practicing with the team immediately. It appears that the intent is to redshirt Goodman and use the extra time to familiarize him with the team, along with the offensive and defensive schemes employed by May and his coaching staff.
The 6-7, 225-pound forward hails from Opunake, New Zealand and was discovered while playing for the NBA Global Academy. While he will not be able to help the team during games this year, he will learn a ton and be ahead of the curve for next year. Goodman provides another talented big body to push the current Big Ten leading Wolvereines in practice as well.
In addition to Goodman reclassifying, Michigan's dominant road win against No. 22 UCLA on Tuesday night made another big statement within the Big Ten conference. The Wolverines are now 4-0 in conference play, 12-3 overall, and have won four straight contests with first-year head coach Dusty Maye leading the way. After one of the worst seasons in program history last year, things are definitely looking up for the men's basketball program in Ann Arbor.
