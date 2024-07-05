Wolverine Digest

Franz Wagner Gets Massive NBA Deal

The former Wolverines' star landed a new massive contract in the NBA.

Trent Knoop

Apr 14, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) dunks during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) dunks during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan basketball star landed a massive NBA deal on Friday afternoon. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Wagner inked a new five-year $224 million deal with the Orlando Magic. The deal, with incentives, could reach as high as $269 million. Wagner was selected eighth overall by the Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wagner played two seasons in Ann Arbor before entering the draft. The German native was a big part of the Wolverines averaging over 30 minutes a game and he averaged 12 points per game during his two-year Michigan career.

Wagner continued to get better and better with Orlando. This past year, Wagner averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, but shot just 28% from 3 -- the worst of his career. The 3-point shooting didn't bother the Magic after giving him a huge contract extension. Wagner will stay in Orlando and play alongside his brother Mo Wagner who also signed a two-year extension with the Magic.

At just 22 years of age, the Magic plan on building around Wagner for years to come and making him a cornerstone of the organization.

Franz Wagner
Mar 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3), guard Dennis Schroder (17) and forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

New Michigan Basketball PG Tre Donaldson Has A Big Vision For Himself In 2024-25

Vlad Goldin Expresses The Close Bond Between Him And Michigan Basketball Coach Dusty May

Ranking The Top 25 Big Ten Football Running Backs Heading Into 2024

Published
Trent Knoop

TRENT KNOOP

Home/Basketball