Franz Wagner Gets Massive NBA Deal
Former Michigan basketball star landed a massive NBA deal on Friday afternoon. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Wagner inked a new five-year $224 million deal with the Orlando Magic. The deal, with incentives, could reach as high as $269 million. Wagner was selected eighth overall by the Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Wagner played two seasons in Ann Arbor before entering the draft. The German native was a big part of the Wolverines averaging over 30 minutes a game and he averaged 12 points per game during his two-year Michigan career.
Wagner continued to get better and better with Orlando. This past year, Wagner averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, but shot just 28% from 3 -- the worst of his career. The 3-point shooting didn't bother the Magic after giving him a huge contract extension. Wagner will stay in Orlando and play alongside his brother Mo Wagner who also signed a two-year extension with the Magic.
At just 22 years of age, the Magic plan on building around Wagner for years to come and making him a cornerstone of the organization.
