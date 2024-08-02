WATCH: Former Michigan star Franz Wagner puts on a show in Olympics
It's always fun to see former Wolverines find success in the professional ranks, and one such example of that is current Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner. The one-time star forward at Michigan has made a name for himself in the NBA and recently signed a massive extension with Orlando.
Currently, however, Wagner is competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as part of the German national team. On Friday, he helped lead Germany to a 85-71 win over Olympic-host France with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from beyond the three-point line. Wagner added five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot.
As impressive as those numbers are, Wagner put on an even more impressive display on a pair of highlight-reel dunks during the German victory. It started in the first quarter when Wagner got out in transition, attacked the rim, switched hands in midair and threw down an silky-smooth dunk over the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year — Victor Wembanyama. Check it out below...
Wagner wasn't done there however, as he would later throw down one of the best dunks of the Olympic games so far in the third quarter, much to the delight of the on-lookers in Paris.
Playing in the Olympics for the first time, Wagner has been excellent in leading Germany to victories over Brazil, Japan and France in Group B play. In those contests, Wagner has averaged 21.7 points per game while shooting 51.1% from the floor. Meanwhile, Franz' older brother and fellow former Michigan star Moe Wagner has also played well for the Germans. Through three games, Moe is averaging 10.3 points on 50% shooting, while adding four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
After sweeping Group B, Germany awaits the quarterfinal round which will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Here's the Wagner's full highlight reel:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'That Team Out West': Did Oregon just unite Michigan and Ohio State?
Fall preview: Michigan football key position battles to watch, predicting winners
Mason Graham could do something that hasn't been done in 30 years
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI