'That Team Out West': Did Oregon just unite Michigan and Ohio State?
It's been less than 24 hours since Oregon officially became a part of the Big Ten, but it's becoming painfully clear that the Ducks might already have the most annoying football program - and fan base - in the conference. That's saying a lot, especially when you consider the fact that the Big Ten is also home to programs like Ohio State and Michigan State. But Oregon clearly operates on a different level when it comes to seeking attention, and its transition from the Pac 12 to the Big Ten has put that need for attention on full display.
It began last week during Big Ten Media Days. For most programs, simply showing up and participating in the annual conference is enough - but not for Oregon. Along with sending its head coach and three premier players to Indy, Oregon also sent a floating duck the size of small apartment building.
"I’ve said it a few times, but it’s kind of like the first day of school, you don’t want to just walk in with new shoes, right," head coach Dan Lanning told reporters. "We certainly want to come in and make a splash, and I think our marketing team does an unbelievable job of making sure that Oregon’s recognized nationally. They’ve always done a good job from a branding standpoint."
Lanning makes a good point. There's no question that Oregon's marketing team does a phenomenal job of making sure the Ducks are frequently the center of of attention, whether you like it or not.
Although the need for attention is obvious (and slightly annoying), Oregon's recent debut of a documentary series, "That Team Out West," has taken things a bit too far. In an effort to be recognized as a major player within the conference, Oregon is apparently trying to position itself alongside the greatest rivalry in all of sports. It's well known throughout college football that Ohio State often refers to Michigan as "that team up north," and a member of Oregon's creative team recently made it clear that they want to be viewed the same way.
It's not easy to unite Michigan and Ohio State fans on anything, but Oregon's "That Team Out West" effort seems to have done the trick. Although there is plenty of hatred between the folks in Ann Arbor and Columbus, that hatred is rooted in a rivalry that extends back more than 100 years - and both sides share a tremendous amount of respect for the history of that rivalry. So when Oregon attempted to assign itself a nickname based on the greatest rivalry in all of sports before even playing its first game in the conference, it clearly didn't go over well.
Here are just some of the reactions:
The good news for all parties involved is that they'll have the opportunity to make their case on the field this fall, as Oregon squares off against both Ohio State and Michigan in 2024. Oregon will welcome the Buckeyes to Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12, while the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines will host the Ducks in the Big House on Nov. 2.
