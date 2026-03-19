How to Watch, Listen to Michigan Basketball vs. Howard in NCAA Tournament Round of 64

The play-in games are over and now the First Round of the NCAA Tournament will get underway on Thursday. The Michigan Wolverines are a part of the 32 teams that will compete on Thursday and the Wolverines will take on No. 16 Howard. The Bison took down UMBC on Tuesday night in Dayton to get the chance to play the Maize and Blue.

Michigan is coming into the game with a sour taste in its mouth after losing to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Sunday. The Wolverines were overpowered for the first time since losing to Duke earlier in the season. Michigan's bigs didn't have many answers against Purdue's bigs on the glass and it was an all-around disappointing game for the Wolverines.

But the biggest part of the season begins on Thursday and that's the NCAA Tournament. Michigan is looking to add its second NCAA Tournament Championship in its program's history. The Wolverines last won the NCAA Tournament back in 1989.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and a prediction for the game.

How to watch

Day: Thursday, March 19

Thursday, March 19 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: KeyBank Center (Buffalo, NY)

KeyBank Center (Buffalo, NY) Network: CBS

CBS On the call: Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson

Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Score prediction

The Bison took down UMBC 86-83 on Tuesday night in a thrilling game. Howard had four players score in double figures, with Ose Okojie leading the way with 23 points.

On Tuesday, Howard knocked down nearly 50% of its three-point attempts. The Bison played a full-court press for a large part of the game and that threw UMBC off of its game plan.

I would assume Howard will do the same defensively against Michigan, at least to start. That's where Elliot Cadeau will be a big factor. Without LJ. Cason, Cadeau will have to be on the ball for a significant part of the game. Guards Trey McKenney, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Nimari Burnett will be added help.

Michigan is going to be taller and quicker than what Howard is used to facing, and once the Wolverines break the press, Michigan would likely be able to find some easy looks for shots.

The Wolverines will also need to dominate the paint, something it should be able to do in the Round of 64, playing a 16 seed. Expect a big day from Aday Mara, and a better outing from Morez Johnson. Howard might make things interesting for 10 minutes, but the Wolverines should be able to win easily here.

Final score: Michigan 90, Howard 62