Michigan Wolverines March Madness History: Record, Final Four Appearances, Best Highlights

The Michigan Wolverines captured a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Ten regular season and finishing second in the Big Ten Tournament, losing to Purdue on Sunday. The Wolverines are set to compete in the Midwest Region and will begin their quest for an NCAA Title starting on Thursday.

The Maize and Blue will play the winner of UMBC vs. Howard, which is a play-in game. Assuming Michigan gets by the No. 16 seed, the Wolverines will then play on Saturday against the winner of No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis.

But before the tournament tips off, let's look at Michigan's history in the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness Record

Michigan is set to make its 33rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament, according to MGoBlue. The Wolverines enter with a 68-31 record in March Madness, and the Maize and Blue are looking to make a big run as the No. 1 seed. It's the fourth time Michigan has earned a No. 1 seed in the tournament, and the first time since 2021.

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When Michigan gets into the NCAA Tournament, it has a good chance of making it to Week 2 of the tournament. The Wolverines have been to six-straight Sweet 16s when making the NCAA Tournament, which is the longest streak of any team. The Wolverines have appeared in the Sweet 16 19 times in their program's history.

Michigan has been to the Elite 8 15 times and the Wolverines have been to the Elite 8 four times since 2013.

Final Four Appearances

While Michigan has advanced to the Elite 8 15 times, Michigan has been to the Final Four eight times. The Wolverines have been there twice since 2013, making it in '13 and 2018. Both years, Michigan was the runner-up in the tournament.

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

The Maize and Blue has been to the national title seven times, winning one ever, back in 1989.

Top Highlights

Michigan's 1989 national title win was one for the ages. The Wolverines defeated Seton Hall, 80-70, and it came with heroics from former guard Rumeal Robinson. In overtime, Robinson stepped up to the free throw line and made both free throws with three seconds left on the clock to give the Wolverines their first, and only, national title win.

The Wolverines' win came from Robinson on the line, but it was Glen Rice who earned the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. Rice scored 184 points, averaging over 30 per game, which is still an NCAA record today.