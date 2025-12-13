How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball's showdown vs. Maryland

The 9-0 Michigan Wolverines are back in action on Saturday when the Wolverines head to College Park to take on the 6-4 Maryland Terrapins. It's Buzz Williams' first year with the Terrapins after Kevin Willard left for Villanova.

Michigan enters the game close to a 20-point favorite and the Terrapins will need to connect on all cylinders if Maryland hopes to down the Wolverines. Dusty May's crew has been crushing everything in their path.

Here's how you can watch Michigan, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch Michigan take on Maryland

Day: Saturday, December 13

Saturday, December 13 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center (College Park, MD)

Xfinity Center (College Park, MD) Network: FOX

FOX On the call: Tim Brando and Jim Jackson

Tim Brando and Jim Jackson Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Buzz Williams usually gets the most out of every team he coaches, but it might take some time with Maryland. After Willard left, Williams had to field a new team and the Terrapins have had their lumps thus far. Maryland did beat Marquette, but the Terps were blown out by Gonzaga, Alabama, and Iowa.

The Michigan Wolverines crushed Zaga and Dusty May's team appears to be on another level compared to other teams. It doesn't appear like Maryland has the bigs to compete with all three of Michigan's. The combo of Aday Mara, Morez Johnson, and Yaxel Lendeborg will likely be too much for the Terrapins -- even for a primetime game.

I'm not sure that Michigan will get back into the 100s in this one, but look for the Wolverines to bully their way down low and win comfortably.

Prediction: Michigan 86, Maryland 68

Michigan and Maryland meet for the 25th time in the all-time series. U-M holds a 14-10 advantage in the all-time series and is 11-7 against the Terrapins since they joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Wolverines snapped a three-game skid with their dramatic 81-80 win in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

Michigan is 4-7 in College Park and has split the last six games at the Xfinity Center, though the Wolverines have dropped the last two: 64-58 (Jan. 9, 2023) and 64-57 (Jan. 11, 2024). U-M's last win was an 84-73 victory on Dec. 31, 2020.

The Wolverines' 9-0 start to the season is their best since 2020-21, when U-M began 11-0 en route to a Big Ten title and Elite Eight run

Michigan has won six straight games by 25 points or more, including three by 40+ and two against top-25 opponents. Per Associated Press research, no team has produced a six-game streak of 25+ point wins with multiple ranked victories in a season since at least 1995-96 -- the full extent of available data.

Michigan has topped 40 rebounds in every game, including three 50+ performances and a season-high 53 vs. Villanova. U-M ranks third nationally in rebounds per game (46.5) and leads the nation in defensive boards (34.6).