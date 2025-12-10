7 coaches Michigan could call after firing Sherrone Moore

News broke on Wednesday evening that Michigan had fired Sherrone Moore for 'just cause'. Later on, AD Warde Manuel revealed that Moore had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. He was fired immediately after an investigation.

Manuel named Biff Poggi the interim head coach for the time being, but the Wolverines will begin their coaching search right away. While fans questioned Moore's ability to develop players, and, his game management, among other things -- Moore was pivotal for Michigan's recruiting.

The Wolverines will need to make a home-run hire, and soon, if they hope to keep their young nucleus together. Here are some targets Michigan needs to make immediate contact with.

You have to make the call: Nick Saban and Urban Meyer

Love them or hate them -- either would be a slam-dunk hire for Michigan. Urban Meyer and Nick Saban's pedigree speaks for itself and both are considered two of the best to ever coach in college. It would be a shame not to at least pick up the phone and call both to gauge interest in the job.

Saban might consider it longer than Meyer, but both are likely going to turn the job down. However, Manuel has to at least pick up the phone and make the call. Not only would players stay to play under them, but either coach would get Michigan back into the College Football Playoff in no time.

The free agent: Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly is the most notable free agent coach out on the market. He was most recently fired from LSU and replaced by Lane Kiffin. Kelly was a two-time AP Coach of the Year, and won 10 or more games 11 times in his career.

Kelly originally had Bryce Underwood committed to him at LSU, before Underwood signed with Michigan. Things didn't end well for Kelly at LSU, and most Michigan fans don't like Kelly from his days at Notre Dame, but he has been a good recruiter at both ND and LSU.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer

This name has been thrown around even before Sherrone Moore was fired. Things haven't gone as smoothly for DeBoer since leaving Washington. Although DeBoer backed into the College Football Playoff this season, there is mounting pressure on him after replacing the great Nick Saban.

It's possible that Michigan could make the call to the 2023 Coach of the Year to gauge his interest with a pay raise. DeBoer has been a good coach and he would help retain most of the roster.

Former Michigan man: Jedd Fisch

The Washington coach was with Michigan for two seasons under Jim Harbaugh. He left following the 2016 season to head to UCLA. He helped turn Arizona around and is now in his second season with the Huskies.

While Fisch might not be the biggest home-run name out there, he is a good coach and knows what it takes to win in Ann Arbor. With Fisch coaching Michigan for two seasons, this one makes a lot of sense with how the Wolverines like hiring coaches who have been around the program.

Young guns worth calling: ND Marcus Freeman and ASU Kenny Dillingham

Neither program made the College Football Playoff this season, but both were in there last year, and Notre Dame went to the championship.

Leaving ASU for Michigan would be a clear upgrade for Dillingham, and I would argue that Michigan is a better job than Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman will get some NFL interest, but if he wants to stay in college, he could think about the Wolverines. Michigan is in the Big Ten Conference and with how the Wolverines are utilizing NIL -- it could be a match made in heaven for Freeman.

Freeman is 43-12 with Notre Dame and has done some good things for the Irish. While Dillingham is 22-16 in three seasons, with an 11-win year in 2024.