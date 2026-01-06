How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball's showdown vs. Penn State

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines hit the road on Tuesday night looking to stay unbeaten. The 15-0 Wolverines will head to Penn State, which is 0-3 in Big Ten action.

The Nittany Lions took Illinois to the wire in their last game, losing by eight at home. Penn State has lost four of its last five games, and Michigan is once again a heavy favorite in the game.

Here is how you can see Michigan in action, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch Michigan take on McNeese

Day: Tuesday, Jan. 6

Tuesday, Jan. 6 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center (State College, Penn.)

Bryce Jordan Center (State College, Penn.) Network: FS1

FS1 On the call: Connor Onion and Donny Marshall

Connor Onion and Donny Marshall Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, Michigan will enter the game against a Big Ten opponent as a 20+ point favorite. The Wolverines just continue to impose their will against teams, and it all starts with their front court. On any given night, Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, or Aday Mara could go off for Michigan.

Penn State's potential saving grace would be if Lendeborg doesn't play. On Monday, Dusty May said he was a game-time decision, but even then, Michigan has too much talent. The Wolverines should dominate the boards -- PSU's leading rebounder is 6-foot-3 guard Kaden Mingo, who averages 3.9 RPG.

If Lendeborg doesn't play, expect Roddy Gayle or Will Tschetter to start, and while the Wolverines' bench could take a hit, Michigan is too talented to lose this game.

Final score: Michigan 94, Penn State 64

Michigan begins a stretch that features three of its next four games on the road.

U-M owns a 40-17 all-time record against Penn State, including a 14-11 mark in road games. After an eight-game winning streak in the series, Michigan has gone 4-5 over the last nine meetings. U-M snapped a three-game skid against the Nittany Lions with a 76-72 victory at Crisler Center last season.

Michigan's last trip against Penn State came nearly two years ago to the day (Jan. 7, 2024) in a neutral-site matchup at the historic Palestra in downtown Philadelphia, where the Wolverines fell 79-73. U-M's last game at the Bryce Jordan Center was nearly three years ago, an 83-61 loss on Jan. 29, 2023.

No. 2 Michigan (13-0) is one of six undefeated teams nationally, joining No. 1 Arizona (14-0), No. 3 Iowa State (14-0), Miami (Ohio) (15-0), No. 13 Nebraska (14-0) and No. 11 Vanderbilt (14-0).

Michigan is authoring one of the most dominant starts to a season in modern college basketball, with 10 wins by 20 or more points, including eight by 30-plus, six by 40-plus, one by 50-plus, and three victories over nationally ranked opponents

U-M's six victories by 40-plus points this season are the most in Big Ten history.

Michigan has six 100-point games over its last eight contests, averaging 100.5 points per game during that stretch. Overall, the Wolverines have seven 100-point outings and rank fourth nationally at 96.7 points per game.