Michigan hires a new safeties coach who was a co-defensive coordinator
Kyle Whittingham's staff is almost complete for the 2026 season, and he made yet another move on Sunday to fortify the Michigan defense. Michigan has hired Boise State's co-defensive coordinator, Tyler Stockton, as its safeties coach.
Stockton will work alongside Jernaro Gilford, who was hired as Michigan's defensive backs coach. Gilford previously worked at BYU under Jay Hill.
More on Stockton and his experience
Stockton just wrapped up his second season coaching Boise State. He was named the co-defensive coordinator and was also coaching the Broncos' safeties.
He previously was the defensive coordinator for Ball State for five seasons before he went to Boise State. Stockton was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach two years ago at Ball State, shortly after being named to ESPN’s 45 minority coaches under the age of 45 list.
The recognition proved to be well-founded as he led the Ball State defense to top-25 national rankings in rush defense (20th) and total defense (21st) while ranking 32nd nationally in pass defense. His Cardinal squad ranked 13th nationally in red zone forced fumbles and fewest explosive runs allowed while ranking 15th in rushing yards after contact allowed.
Stockton made the move to Ball State in 2019 following three years at Western Illinois where he served as defensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2016-17 before being elevated to defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach in 2018. During his final season with the Leathernecks, Western Illinois ranked 23rd nationally in FCS in yards allowed per game (327.9) and sixth in sacks (36).
A two-time graduate of Notre Dame, Stockton was a five-year member of the Fighting Irish football team (2009-13) where he played on the defensive line.
Here is Michigan's full defensive staff under Whittingham:
- Defensive coordinator: Jay Hill
- Defensive line: Lou Esposito
- Defensive ends/Edge: Lewis Powell
- Defensive line analyst: David Denham
- Linebackers coach: Alex Whittingham
- Defensive backs coach: Jernaro Gilford
- Safeties coach: Tyler Stockton
- Special teams coordinator: Kerry Coombs
- Assistant special teams coach: Garrett Clawson
