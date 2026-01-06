Michigan football retains massive piece for 2026 season

Despite losing some quality players to the transfer portal, such as offensive linemen Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera, along with defensive players Cole Sullivan and Zeke Berry -- the Wolverines are retaining the big fish.

Bryce Underwood announced that he is staying in Ann Arbor for the 2026 season under the new regime. Kyle Whittingham, Jason Beck, and Co. had enough good meetings with the former five-star QB to keep him at Michigan.

With Underwood staying at Michigan, the Wolverines will likely be able to attract talent to surround him with. Underwood had an up-and-down freshman season, but after Whittingham hired Roy Detmer Jr. as the QB coach in Ann Arbor, we would expect things to improve for Underwood moving forward.

Underwood's freshman season

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the season, Underwood threw for 2,428 yards, 11 TDs, and nine INTs through the air. He also utilized his legs -- not as much as some had hoped -- rushing for 392 yards and six TDs.

Underwood's best statistical game came against Washington, where he passed for 230 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns, while completing nearly 78% of his throws. While he found success at times, against teams like Oklahoma, USC, and Ohio State, there were struggles.

Then in the bowl game, Underwood looked great, until he didn't. Three late interceptions gave Texas the game and the Wolverines would end the 2025 season with a loss.

Underwood in Beck's offense

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Utah had the No. 5 scoring offense (41.3 PPG) in the nation and No. 4 total offense (482.9 YPG). The Utes ran the ball really well, too. Utah had the No. 2 rushing offense in the nation, averaging 266.3 yards per game.

Beck utilized former New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier well as a dual-threat signal caller. Dampier threw for 2,490 yards, 24 TDs, and just five INTs. But he also did a ton of damage on the ground. Dampier ran for 835 yards and 10 scores.

While Underwood might not be a run-first QB, Beck will be able to utilize his legs, and will likely be able to put him in a better position moving forward.