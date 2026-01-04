Michigan captain announces he has medically retired from football
In this story:
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann and his absence from the team. The captain linebacker didn't play for Michigan against Maryland, Ohio State, or Texas -- nor was he spotted with the team during that time.
On Sunday, in a Facebook post, Hausmann announced that he had medically retired from football. After three seasons with the Wolverines, it appears Hausmann is done with football and won't attempt to play in the NFL.
RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026
"From Uganda to America, with a full heart, I’m officially medically retiring from football. This game has shaped me, but now it’s time to focus on my true purpose on this earth full time. I’ll be finishing my degree at the University of Michigan. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey the best is still ahead."
It was shocking not to see Hausmann against Maryland. Then head coach Sherrone Moore said Hausmann was going through some personal things and wouldn't speak on his status other than that. However, following the Maryland game, Hausmann issued a Facebook post saying he was ready for The Game against the Buckeyes -- he didn't play, though.
"Welcome.. Crazy week last week but want to say thank you for your patience. As my calling has been presented to me I just want you all to know that we are not all together just because. We are a team that was supposed to be combined for the greater purpose of God. We are called to go and transform the world by using our knowledge and wisdom from what we have learned in America to go out and change the world. I am thankful to have you all on this team. Let’s go do what we are called to do. #GoBlue #TheGame"
Hausmann's time in Ann Arbor
Hausmann transferred to Michigan ahead of the 2023 season, after spending his true freshman campaign with Nebraska. Hausmann led the Wolverines in tackles in 2024, his first year starting, with 89.
This season, he finished second on the team, with 68 tackles -- missing the final three games of the year. Linebacker Jimmy Rolder led the team with 73.
During his time at Michigan, Hausmann was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and started 23 games for the Wolverines.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Long-time Michigan assistant coach is reportedly retained under Kyle Whittingham
- Michigan hires a new safeties coach who was a co-defensive coordinator
- Michigan expressing 'significant interest' for No. 8 CB in the transfer portal
- Michigan hires new LB coach under Kyle Whittingham, announces entire defensive staff
- Michigan linked to two transfer targets on Day 1 of transfer portal
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop