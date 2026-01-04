Michigan captain announces he has medically retired from football

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann and his absence from the team. The captain linebacker didn't play for Michigan against Maryland, Ohio State, or Texas -- nor was he spotted with the team during that time.

On Sunday, in a Facebook post, Hausmann announced that he had medically retired from football. After three seasons with the Wolverines, it appears Hausmann is done with football and won't attempt to play in the NFL.

"From Uganda to America, with a full heart, I’m officially medically retiring from football. This game has shaped me, but now it’s time to focus on my true purpose on this earth full time. I’ll be finishing my degree at the University of Michigan. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey the best is still ahead."

It was shocking not to see Hausmann against Maryland. Then head coach Sherrone Moore said Hausmann was going through some personal things and wouldn't speak on his status other than that. However, following the Maryland game, Hausmann issued a Facebook post saying he was ready for The Game against the Buckeyes -- he didn't play, though.

"Welcome.. Crazy week last week but want to say thank you for your patience. As my calling has been presented to me I just want you all to know that we are not all together just because. We are a team that was supposed to be combined for the greater purpose of God. We are called to go and transform the world by using our knowledge and wisdom from what we have learned in America to go out and change the world. I am thankful to have you all on this team. Let’s go do what we are called to do. #GoBlue #TheGame"

Hausmann's time in Ann Arbor

Hausmann transferred to Michigan ahead of the 2023 season, after spending his true freshman campaign with Nebraska. Hausmann led the Wolverines in tackles in 2024, his first year starting, with 89.

This season, he finished second on the team, with 68 tackles -- missing the final three games of the year. Linebacker Jimmy Rolder led the team with 73.

During his time at Michigan, Hausmann was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and started 23 games for the Wolverines.