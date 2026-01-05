Productive transfer CB is set to visit Michigan football

Things have mostly been quiet for Michigan and the transfer portal -- save for losing several players to it. But on Monday, it was announced the Wolverines were going to get a visit from a highly productive player in the portal.

Utah CB Smith Snowden is reportedly set to visit Michigan. But he will also visit Colorado, BYU, Georgia, and Oregon.

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

With attrition from Ann Arbor, Michigan could use another legit corner next season. The status of Jyaire Hill is still up in the air: will he return, enter the portal, or head to the NFL Draft?

As of now, Michigan has lost both Elijah Dotson, Jaden Mangham, and Zeke Berry to the portal from the secondary.

If Kyle Whittingham could land Snowden in Ann Arbor, he would likely be an instant plug-and-play starter for the new-look Michigan defense under BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Plus, his experience would be crucial for the young Wolverines in the secondary.

More on Snowden and his history

Snowden started all 13 games for Utah in 2025. The junior, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has played in 35 career games for the Utes, with 23 starts. According to On3, Snowden is the No. 54 player in the portal and the No. 8 CB.

Snowden was Second-Team All-Big 12 this season. Not only is Snowden a quality cornerback, but he is a Swiss Army knife. He carried the ball eight times for 40 yards, with a score, and caught 13 passes for 57 yards this season.

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Snowden led the cornerbacks room with 37 tackles, adding 2.0 TFL and his team-best 11 passes defended (9 PBU, 2 INT) landed him in a tie for fourth-most in the Big 12. Snowden had a career-best seven tackles against Kansas State this season.

For his career, the 5-foot-10 cornerback has racked up 92 tackles, six TFLs, and four interceptions, with one of those INTs returned for a touchdown.