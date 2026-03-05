How to Watch, Score Prediction for No. 3 Michigan Basketball vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

It was a bittersweet moment for Michigan this past week. The Wolverines won the Big Ten outright after beating Illinois on the road, but Michigan also lost one of the best backup point guards after L.J. Cason suffered a torn ACL in the win.

Thursday will mark the first game that Michigan has to play without Cason and the Wolverines will head to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. Iowa hasn't been playing its best basketball as of late, but the Hawkeyes will look to win a big one at home.

Here is how you can see the game, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Thursday, March 5

Thursday, March 5 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa) Network: Peacock

Peacock On the call: Paul Burmeister and Jess Settles

Paul Burmeister and Jess Settles Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Iowa very much lives and dies by Bennett Stirtz and his production on the court. The 6'4" guard averages 20.5 points per game and there is only one more Hawkeye — Tavion Banks (10.5 PPG) — who averages in double figures.

Although Michigan is testing out a new lineup and figuring out who is going to step up in place of L.J. Cason, the Wolverines have a ton of scoring options. Michigan is also capable of playing good enough defense to prevent Stirtz from single-handedly beating Michigan.

I'm very interested to see how Dusty May handles his bench without Cason, and this should be a good test run before Michigan State comes to town. Look for Michigan to overcome Cason's absence and get one last road game before tournament play begins.

Final score: Michigan 84, Iowa 73

Game Notes

Michigan opens the final week of the Big Ten regular season on the road before returning to Ann Arbor for a "Maize Out" rivalry matchup against Michigan State to close the regular season.

The Wolverines conclude the regular season amid a demanding 11-game stretch over 38 days that has included seven road contests, five games against top-10 opponents, and a neutral-site showdown with perennial power Duke in Washington, D.C.

Michigan has won 13 straight Big Ten games, marking the third time in program history the Wolverines have posted a double-digit conference win streak.

Michigan holds a 100-68 record against Iowa, though U-M has won just two of the last five meetings. In Iowa City, the Maize and Blue are 38-42.

Following its 84-70 win at 10th-ranked Illinois, Michigan secured the outright 2026 Big Ten regular-season title, its first since 2021. The championship marks U-M's 16th Big Ten regular-season title.

With the regular-season title secured and the expanded Big Ten Tournament format in place, Michigan earns the No. 1 seed for the third time in program history and receives a triple bye, advancing directly to the quarterfinals on Friday (March 13).