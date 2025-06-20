Incoming Michigan transfer says the goal is a National Championship
Coming off a season where the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament and made an appearance in the Sweet 16, many analysts think that Michigan is capable of achieving far more this season. Once again, head coach Dusty May and his staff did a phenomenal job in the transfer portal, landing the No. 2 overall class according to 247Sports.
The impressive four-man class includes five-star PF Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), four-star C Aday Mara (UCLA), four-star PG Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina), and four-star PF Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois).
Johnson was recently selected to compete for the U19 Team USA squad, and he discussed his decision to come to Michigan with NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek.
"We've got such a great squad. I'm looking forward to competing every day in practice," Johnson said. "I think that is where it's all going to start, building a relationship with those guys off the court so that we can be our best on the court. And I'm looking forward to making a run in the playoffs, at least get to the Final Four. But the goal is a National Championship.
As a true freshman with Illinois, Johnson played in 30 games and made eight starts, averaging 7.0 points per game. He also finished second on the team in rebounding at 6.7 per game. He had eight games where he scored in double figures and accounted for three double-doubles.
There's no question that Johnson figures to play a key role for Michigan's squad this season, and the belief is that the Wolverines now have all of the necessary pieces to deliver on that goal of a national championship.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season
Michigan's top RB target expected to ink NIL deal worth nearly $1 million
The waiting game begins as NCAA ruling looms over Michigan
Michigan Football: 4-star WR target sets commitment date, Wolverines favored