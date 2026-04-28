Michigan Signs 3 Transfers as Dusty May Breaks Down Each Addition

So far, Michigan has landed three players out of the transfer portal for the 2026-27 season. The Wolverines lost four players to graduation from their national title team, and both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. have declared for the 2026 NBA Draft — with hopes Johnson Jr. could return to Ann Arbor.

Michigan also lost freshmen Winters Grady and Malick Kordel to the transfer portal, and both signed with Minnesota to stay in the Big Ten.

On Tuesday, Michigan basketball announced the signing of all three transfer players for next season, and head coach Dusty May gave a statement on each.

Center Moustapha Thiam

Thiam was the 12th-best player in the transfer portal, per On3. The 7'2" center will replace Aday Mara, who is off to the NBA, and Thiam brings a load of starting experience. In his two seasons of college basketball, he has started every game he's played in at both UCF and Cincinnati.

Thiam was an All-Big 12 center this past season, and led the conference with 88 blocks during his freshman season at UCF.

This past season at Cincinnati, Thiam averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds. He had 50 blocks on the season and led the Bearcats in that category, too. Thiam has a soft touch around the rim and scored 20 or more points in four games this past season.

"Moustapha is someone we're really excited about," said May. "You don't find many players of his size and ability to move the way he does. He protects the rim, rebounds, runs the floor and changes the game defensively. He's still improving, too, so we're ready to get to work."

Forward J.P. Estrella

Like Thiam, Estrella comes to Michigan with two years of eligibility remaining. He played three seasons at Tennessee, but was awarded a medical redshirt for his sophomore season when he played in just three games.

The 6'11" forward played in 33 games — with 13 starts — with the Vols this past season. Estrella averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds. He had three 20-plus point performances. Estrella will be a big body for Michigan to play at either the '4' or '5' this season.

Estrella was the 39th-ranked transfer, per On3's Industrial rankings.

"J.P. brings size, toughness and a lot of energy to our frontcourt," said May. "He knows what it takes to win at a high level and plays the game the right way. He runs the floor, rebounds, competes on every possession and gives us a strong presence around the basket. Just as important, he's a great teammate and someone who fits exactly what we're building here."

Forward Jalen Reed

Michigan didn't just add two big men, but the Wolverines added a third after landing 6'10" forward Jalen Reed.

Reed will also have two years of eligibility remaining, despite playing four seasons at LSU. The past two seasons have ended in season-ending injuries that have limited Reed on the court. It appeared Reed was on pace for a solid season this past year, but an Achilles injury ended Reed's season after playing in just six games.

In 79 career games at LSU, Reed has averaged 6.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. He is an athletic player and, if healthy, can run the court for Michigan and become an instant rebounder.

"Despite the challenges of the past two years, Jalen brings experience, toughness and a physical presence to our frontcourt," said May. "He's shown he can play at a high level, and having someone with that experience is important for our program."