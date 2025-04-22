Jalen Rose uses Deion Sanders' words to implore Michigan to finally recognize the Fab Five
Deion Sanders has taken some heat for retiring his son Shedeur Sanders' number at the University of Colorado. Many naysayers are claiming that a quarterback who went 13-12 and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting does not deserve to have his jersey retired.
Shedeur's jersey was retired along with teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who leaves Colorado as one of the most iconic two-way players to ever step foot on a college football field. Deion has vehemently defended his son getting his number retired alongside Hunter and offered this reasoning to media members.
"We gotta die to get recognized? How long did we wait to recognize Rashaan Salaam...give people their flowers while they can enjoy them and smell them...that's how I get down."- Colorado HC Deion Sanders
Former Michigan Wolverine Jalen Rose jumped on Sanders comments and tagged Michigan basketball on Twitter imploring the program to heed Sanders' advice and recognize his Fab Five team. The Fab Five was one of the most iconic teams in college sports. They transcended the game and made an impact socially and across the globe with their baggy shorts, black socks, and brash cocky style of play. They hit mainstream media like a fireball and challenged the status quo of college basketball with their alley-oops and "playground" style of play. While they never achieved National Championship status, their impact was undeniable.
After the Fab Five left U-M, an investigation discovered that members had received money from a former booster of the program. That discovery, years before NIL, led the university to remove all signs of the Fab Five accomplishments from the rafters and an NCAA sanction as well.
The entire landscape of college sports has done a complete 180 since those days and what happened then would be more than commonplace now. Rose is asking the university to utilize some common sense and recognize the contributions Rose, and his teammates have given to the university and college basketball as a whole. In light of the current NIL era his request does not seem too out of line.
