Dusty May reflects on how Michigan basketball handled its first close game in months

After 10 straight double-digit victories, the No. 2 Michigan basketball team found itself in its first close game in nearly two months against Penn State on Tuesday evening.

The Wolverines came away with a two-point victory (74-72) over the Nittany Lions. Prior to last night, the last time the Wolverines won by single-digits was nearly two months ago against TCU on Friday, Nov. 14. In that contest, UofM came away with a four-point victory in Fort Worth, Texas.

After the game, head coach Dusty May was asked about how he felt his team handled being in a close game late.

“I thought defensively we were extremely determined,” May said. “Even though they were able to get a couple of loose balls in the last couple of minutes, we’ve got to figure out a way to come up with. We made the two stops when we needed to and came up with the basketball.”

Late in the game, PSU intentionally fouled Michigan big man Aday Mara to send him to the free throw line late as he is shooting under 50 percent from the charity stripe this season. Mara split the pair of free throws with 15 seconds remaining to put Michigan up two.

Michigan head coach Dusty May talks to center Aday Mara (15) during the second half against USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Even with them fouling Aday, him being able to come up with a big rebound in traffic with a minute left, we feel like we needed him on the floor,“ May said. “He made one big one (free throw), because even if it is a one-point game, the complexion looks a lot different than if it is a two-point game.”

Penn State had the last possession of the game, but missed a three-pointer in the final seconds and the Wolverines held on.

Regardless of the opponent, these close games can help Michigan in the future and build them up for March.

