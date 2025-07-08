Three reasons Bryce Underwood could exceed expectations in his first year
Not many recruits have come to Michigan with the amount of hype and the weight of expectation that Bryce Underwood has. Not many recruits in college football have, for that matter. Underwood has been seen as the savior of a program that is a mere two years removed from an undefeated championship season. However, the Wolverine program slipped last year, finishing with a disappointing eight wins total. They had some signature wins over USC, rival Ohio State, and traditional powerhouse Alabama, but overall, it was not what Michigan fans wanted to see on the field.
Underwood looks almost firmly entrenched as the starter heading into fall workouts. He started in the Spring Game and played decently, showing flashes of the brilliance that made him the top recruit in the nation. With expectations set so high, can he meet or exceed them? Here are three reasons why I believe he can.
1. Underwood played a ton of games in high school
Underwood was the starter at Belleville High School (MI) beginning in his freshman season. It is rare for a quarterback to start all four years of their high school career. That gave Underwood a ton of reps against elite competition in big stadiums in front of huge crowds. He finished his high school career with a 50-4 record as a starter. He was also a two-time state champion, a two-time Michigan Player of the Year, and a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan. Those heavy reps, combined with enrolling early at Michigan and playing meaningful reps in the Spring game, give him an advantage stepping onto the field in game one.
2. Underwood is a physically gifted athlete
College football is the last level of the sport where being physically more gifted than your competition can genuinely give you an advantage. In the NFL, the field is full of top-tier elite athletes; in college, one player can outshine others based on physical gifts alone. Underwood, a standout freshman, is a rare breed. He stands at an imposing 6-foot-4 (almost 6-foot-5) and weighs 225 pounds. His cannon arm and the speed and elusiveness he displays when the pocket breaks down are a sight to behold, often resulting in highlight reel runs. There are games on Michigan's schedule, such as CMU, where Underwood will be vastly superior to his competition physically. There will be times he can rely on those gifts to overwhelm opposing defenses.
3. Michigan will have a superior run game and stout defense
An effective running game and a defense that ranks in the top five nationally are a new quarterback's best friends. Underwood has both of those at the University of Michigan. He will not be thrown out and asked to win games solely on his arm and talent. He can rely on the run game to soften up the defense, allowing for play-action passes. His defense will be one of the best in the nation; they will not allow a ton of points. With his defense keeping games close and the run game dictating tempo and controlling the time of possession, Underwood can relax and make the easy throws. If he can make those throws and mitigate mistakes, Michigan will be tough to beat in any game on next year's schedule.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -