Elite running back target continues to toy with Michigan fans, teasing commitment date
One of the biggest targets left on the board for Michigan is an elite five-star running back. The Wolverines are all in on the recruitment of Savion Hiter, the top-ranked running back in the 2026 class. They have already missed on quite a few of their other running back targets, and the recruitment of Hiter feels like a must-win situation for running backs coach Tony Alford.
So far, the Michigan staff has only secured the commitment of one running back, the 28th-ranked running back in the 2026 class. Jonathan Brown is a high upside back, but he is not at the caliber of Hiter. Getting Hiter in the 2026 class could be a program-changing commitment. He can run through tackles, speed past defenders, and his highlight tape has also shown his ability to catch balls out of the backfield. So far, he has not set a commitment date, but he continues to tease that the end of his recruitment is near.
Hiter has a Final Four consisting of Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan. Of those two schools, Ohio State and Georgia do not appear to be in the running, and the battle is between Michigan and Tennessee. Hiter has made multiple visits to both schools recently, but has remained tight-lipped about who is leading his services. Michigan fans are waiting impatiently for Savion to set a date and pick the Wolverines; it would be a devastating loss if he heads elsewhere.
