Rich Eisen has ominous one-word response to Jeremiah Smith's never lose again promise
Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith has been trending on the news and social media after he went on an unhinged rant about his hatred for Michigan football. Now, it is no surprise that he claims to hate Michigan; he is a Buckeye, and they are supposed to hate Michigan. The surprising part came when he claimed he was not a sore loser after punching a Michigan coach on the sideline and then promised to never lose to Michigan again.
Smith's Buckeyes are on a four-game losing skid against the boys from Ann Arbor, and many analysts do not see that stopping this year. For those four years, Michigan has consistently dominated the Buckeyes on the field. Ohio State came in with their dancing and fast, fancy receivers, while the Wolverines marched in methodically with their lunch pails and workhorse running backs. The result was that the Buckeyes got their mouths bloodied and the Wolverines strolled back out victorious. After Smith made his proclamation, well-respected Michigan alum, Rich Eisen, had a simple one-word response-"Noted".
Eisen took stock of everything Smith said, and seemed not to fully grasp why the young, talented receiver thinks the pendulum had shifted in the rivalry. This year's Michigan team is leaps and bounds ahead of the product they put on the field in Columbus last year. That team, leaving with a 13-10 win, may have been facing the most talented Buckeye team of the four-year winning streak. The Michigan team on the field that day was by far the least gifted of the four-year streak, and there is no debating that. This is all part of the greatest rivalry in sports, and so the countdown and the bulletin board material have only just begun.
