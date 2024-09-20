Michigan Basketball: 20-game regular season scheduled released
The Michigan Basketball program released its 20-game regular season schedule on Thursday. You can read the full press release below, along with a look at all 20 games.
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- In conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, the University of Michigan basketball program released its 20-game regular season schedule Thursday (Sept. 19). Start times and network designations for all games are scheduled to be announced by the end of the month.
Moving to a 20-game schedule in 2017, the Big Ten created an early December preview of the conference season. The Wolverines open Big Ten play in Madison, Wis., against Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Tuesday (Dec. 3) before a home game with Iowa at Crisler Center on Saturday (Dec. 7).
When Michigan restarts conference play in the new year, the Wolverines play four of their first six games on the road. However, U-M bookends the regular season with four of its final six games in Ann Arbor, including a three-game homestand with Rutgers (Thursday, Feb. 27), Illinois (Sunday, March 2) and Maryland (Wednesday, March 5).
With the addition of the four new West Coast schools added to the Big Ten, U-M will take a long trip to Los Angeles at the end of the university's holiday break and will play at USC (Saturday, Jan. 4) and at UCLA (Tuesday, Jan. 7). Returning to Ann Arbor, the Maize and Blue take on Washington as conference play restarts at Crisler Center on Sunday, Jan. 12.
On Wednesday (Feb. 5), the last addition, Oregon, returns to Ann Arbor for the second ever and first since 2019. In the previous two meetings, the Ducks have claimed two dramatic overtime wins -- 2019 (71-70 in Ann Arbor) and 2023 (86-83 in Eugene). Overall, U-M is 4-3 against Oregon.
U-M will have a traditional home-and-home series with rival Michigan State, Purdue, and Rutgers. The Wolverines battle the Spartans first at Crisler on Friday (Feb. 21) before closing the 2025 regular season at the Breslin Center on Sunday (March 9). Starting with a road game against the defending Big Ten champion Boilermakers on Friday (Jan. 24), Purdue heads to Ann Arbor on Tuesday (Feb. 11) for a second regular-season meeting.
Michigan will play a Big Ten game on every day of the week during conference play, including nine of its 20 games on Saturday (four) or Sunday (five). The 28th Big Ten Tournament will be held Wednesday through Sunday, March 12-16, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
