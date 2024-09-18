Matt Leinart is 'Nervous for USC' this weekend against the Michigan Wolverines
Matt Leinart enjoyed a fantastic career with the USC Trojans from 2003-2005 before he was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Leinart was a Heisman winner in '04 and even had a chance to play the Michigan Wolverines in the 2003 Rose Bowl where he was victorious over the Wolverines, 34-23.
When Leinart was with the Trojans, USC was the standard in college football. But ever since Pete Carroll left in 2009, USC has had just five double-digit win seasons. After starting hot in 2024 with a big win over LSU, are the Trojans a serious contender in their new conference? It starts on Saturday when USC heads to the Big House to take on Michigan for the first time in the regular season since 1958.
Appearing on the Joel Klatt podcast, Leinart has concerns about his Trojans heading into the Big House on Saturday. He recalls what the Wolverines did at State College last year when the Wolverines ran the ball over and over against the Nittany Lions when Sherrone Moore was the acting head coach.
“I'm nervous," Leinart told Klatt. "I'm nervous for USC because, remember, you were there last year. What did Michigan run? 32 run plays in a row. I know this team is different. I get that. They lost the offensive line. But you have a quarterback like [Alex] Orji, who is just an absolute man child, that quarterback. And his strength is running the football.
"And you have a USC defense that's been very good. It's been good. Do they have the depth? Can they play with physicality for four quarters? We'll see. They did against LSU, but we'll see."
If the Wolverines want to remain true to their identity, Michigan will need to keep the run game rolling against the Trojans. Michigan rushed for 301 yards against Arkansas State last weekend and Kalel Mullings had a career-high 153 yards. Donovan Edwards broke 80 yards on the day and the Wolverine run game looked like their old self. With Michigan inserting Alex Orji, who has six pass attempts in three games, the Wolverines will want to ease him into action against a new-look USC defense.
"And then you combine that with those two running backs Michigan has," Leinart said of Edwards and Mullings. "If Michigan gets to a lead, fairly comfortable. I just worry you might see something like that where USC can't get off the field because they're just running the ball down.
"I don't know. I know this Michigan team is different. The offensive line hasn't been what it's been in the past, but look, as you said, they had to go with somebody. Alex Orji, obviously more dynamic of a player. Davis Warren was struggling throwing the football with turnovers in the first couple of games."
There were concerns about both teams replacing their quarterbacks from last season. USC had to replace former Heisman winner in Caleb Williams and Michigan had to replace J.J. McCarthy -- a national champion. While Michigan is still figuring out its quarterback situation, the Trojans appear to be in great shape with Miller Moss who has been extremely efficient. Leinart wants to see how Moss handles the elements in the Big House.
“I mean, we'll see. I think it comes down to that. And also like going back to Miller Moss, like against aggressive defense that Michigan plays, you know, not turning the football over, handling that atmosphere, that's going to be huge.”
Leinart thinks the game will be lower scoring than some may think. He thinks the Wolverines' defense will slow down the Trojans' offense. But can Michigan keep up with USC? That's the question. Leinart is taking his Trojans by seven against the Wolverines, 28-21.
You can watch the game on CBS this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
