BREAKING: Michigan Basketball's 2025-26 Big Ten opponents revealed
On Tuesday, the Big Ten released the conference opponents for each for the 2025-26 season. Each member of the conference will play a 20-game conference schedule, playing three schools both home and away, and facing 14 teams once. The Big Ten also indicated that, of the single-play opponents, teams will play seven at home and seven on the road.
Here's a look at Michigan's 2025-26 Big Ten conference opponents:
MICHIGAN
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington
Home/Away: Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State
Although there's nothing easy about navigating through the Big Ten conference, head coach Dusty May and his staff have done an incredible job rebuilding the Michigan roster via the transfer portal. In fact, May currently has the No. 2 overall portal class in the country according to 247Sports latest rankings.
It's still early, but the Wolverines are already one of the leading favorites to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. And when it comes to the Big Ten specifically, Michigan looks to be at the top of the conference as of now.
