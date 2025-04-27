Kenneth Grant reveals a plan with Michigan football that never materialized
Michigan football defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was selected with the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Most analysts had Grant going in the late part of the first round, but the Dolphins couldn't pass up the ceiling and potential Grant possesses. Not only is Grant nearly 340-pounds, but he's extremely athletic for his size.
Back in 2023, Penn State's Kaytron Allen had the end zone in his sight, but Grant turned on the burners and caught Allen from behind to save a touchdown. That made some people wonder -- very few people -- what it would be like to give Grant the ball on offense. Using his 340-pound frame to move defenders?
Come to find out, that was the plan. According to Grant, Michigan had a package with him in at as a running back/fullback where he would 'run the rock', but the plan never materialized. It's possible the Wolverines took the play out of the playbook after Grant recovered a fumble against USC, started to return it, and fumbled the ball back to the Trojans. If you're going to carry the rock, you have to protect the football.
Either way, this was a missed opportunity to see Grant carry the ball for Michigan. Especially if he had the chance to do so on the one or two-yard line. Who would've stopped big ole KG?
