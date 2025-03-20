Michigan Basketball: Breakdown of UC San Diego, what should concern the Wolverines
While the Michigan Wolverine basketball team is riding high after completing an arduous journey through the Big Ten Tournament, they are smart to be leery of their 12th seeded first round matchup. The UC San Diego Tritons are an efficient team that won 30 games, something that is not easy regardless of your conference. They are also led by a starting lineup comprised of three seniors and two juniors, so they are an experienced team to say the least. Here are some of the things the Wolverines need to prepare for against the Tritons.
1. Three-point shooting
UC San Diego shoots an incredible 49 three-point shots per game, a full 10 shot attempts above the D-1 average. They also connect at a rate of 36.5% which is almost three percentage points higher than the D-1 average. With their tallest player being 6-foot-10, look for the Tritons to run the floor and use transition to get easy in rhythm three-point attempts. With Michigan having the advantage down low in height and experience, the last thing the Tritons will want to do is get stuck playing in a half-court offense against a packed lane and passing around the perimeter against Michigan's guards and forwards.
2. They are coming into the tournament hot and confident
The Tritons are riding the nation's longest winning streak at 15 games. Astonishingly, of those 15 straight wins, only two have been by single digits, a 77-71 win over California State University Northridge, and a 70-63 win over Long Beach State. They have scored 80+ points in 18 of their 34 games and are 16-2 when they cross the 80-point threshold. With all the confidence of a 15-game winning streak, hot shooting, and a nothing-to-lose attitude, it is clear why so many analysts have Michigan on upset alert.
3. They lack depth and rebounding ability
All five Triton starters play over 60% of the minutes at their respective positions, and the bench only accounts for 22% of their scoring. If Michigan can use their size to bully the Tritons and get some players in foul trouble the wheels could come off quickly for UC San Diego. Expect UC San Diego to come out fast and be willing to make mistakes. Michigan holds a significant height advantage and the Tritons are one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the tournament. Michigan will need to try to slow them down, defend their shots, and secure defensive rebounds to suffocate the Triton offense.
The Tritons have a lot of the ingredients to be a Cinderella team, or at least to upset the 5th seeded Wolverines. Coming into the tournament hot, a veteran team that can shoot well from beyond the arc typically leads to success in March. However, the Wolverines have some strengths of their own. If Michigan can remain calm, understand what UC San Diego wants to do, and take the steps to slow down that gameplan, they should be fine.
