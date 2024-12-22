Michigan basketball cruises to ninth win of the season, back in win column
After taking a tough one-point loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday, in a game where Michigan led by 11 in the second half, the Wolverines connected on all cylinders on Sunday against Purdue Fort Wayne. Michigan moved to 9-3 after blitzing PFW, 89-58.
Michigan's speed and size got the best of the Mastodons on a pre-Christmas Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines grabbed 48 rebounds compared to Purdue Fort Wayne hauling in 17. With Michigan dominating on the glass, the Wolverines' offense also dominated in the paint. Out of Michigan's 89 points, the maize and blue scored 52 points in the paint.
The Wolverines as a team shot an incredible 63% from the field. Michigan got back on track from long distance, as well. The Wolverines made 48% of their 3s on Sunday against PFW.
Michigan's Tre Donaldson led Michigan with 16 points on the day, but it was Danny Wolf who led the Wolverines. Wolf shot just three times, scoring four points, but he led the game with 13 rebounds and led dishing out five assists.
Rounding out the scoring for Michigan, the Wolverines had five players in double-figure scoring. Donaldson led the game with 16 points, Vlad Goldin had 13, Roddy Gayle Jr. had 12, and both Nimari Burnett and Justin Pippen had 10 each -- the first double-figure scoring of Pippen's young career.
Up next, the Wolverines will host Western Kentucky next Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
