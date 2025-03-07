Michigan Basketball: Danny Wolf named finalist for elite award
Michigan men's basketball forward Danny Wolf has been named a finalist for the Power Forward of the Year Award. Wolf was named a finalist along with Johni Broome (Auburn), JT Toppin (Texas Tech), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), and Eric Dixon (Villanova)
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the five finalists for the 2025 Karl Malone Award and, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), the five finalists for the 2025 Katrina McClain Award.
The annual Karl Malone Award, named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 11th year by recognizing the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.
After spending two seasons with Yale, Wolf is in his first year with Michigan. The 7-foot do-it-all forward is second on the team averaging 12.7 points per game. Wolf leads Michigan grabbing 9.6 boards per game and he's second on the team dishing out 3.7 assists per game. He is shooting 50.9% from the field and also converting on 34.8% from 3.
Wolf has had a turnover spell turning the ball over at least five times in the past two games, but the dynamic playmaker is still projected as a late first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Wolf will need to continue to show off his skills with one regular season game left for Michigan when it plays rival Michigan State. The Big Ten Tournament will begin next week before the NCAA Tournament plays out.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football
Michigan Football: ESPN names two things to watch this spring on the new-look Wolverines
Wink Martindale talks Rod Moore's recovery, guys standing out in Michigan football's secondary
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7