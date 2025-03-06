Michigan Football: ESPN names two things to watch this spring on the new-look Wolverines
Following an 8-5 season in Sherrone Moore's first year as the Michigan head coach, the Wolverines revamped their roster and made a significant coaching change. Moore parted ways with Kirk Campbell as offensive coordinator and brought North Carolina OC Chip Lindsey to run the offense. Michigan also signed five-star Bryce Underwood and brought in veteran Mikey Keene to battle it out at the quarterback position.
But the quarterback position isn't the position battle ESPN is watching this spring. Jake Trotter with ESPN is closely watching the running back battle between Jordan Marshall and former Alabama running back Justice Haynes, who the Wolverines brought in via the transfer portal.
The Wolverines enter the spring with two intriguing running backs, who will both play regardless of how the battle for the starting/primary role plays out. With Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards sitting out the bowl game against Alabama, freshman Jordan Marshall shined in his first real action of the season. He rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries, as Michigan knocked off the Crimson Tide 19-13. During the offseason, the Wolverines also landed Justice Haynes, who rushed for 448 yards and seven touchdowns for Alabama while averaging 5.7 yards per carry in a backup role to Jam Miller. Marshall and Haynes seem primed to give Michigan another strong rushing tandem.
There are plenty of new coaches in the Big Ten this year, but Paolo Uggetti is the most curious about Lindsey coaching the Michigan offense. The Wolverines had the 131st-ranked passing attack last season and while Michigan might not ever be a top-10 offense with how the Wolverines like to run the football, there should be a massive uptick in production with Lindsey calling plays and the amount of talent Michigan brought in.
I'm very curious about Chip Lindsey's fit in Ann Arbor. It's safe to say that the Wolverines weren't exactly a force to be reckoned with on offense last season and that was, in large part, due to the inconsistency at the quarterback position. Now, Lindsey comes in just as No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood arrives. Whether or not Underwood starts or gets playing time right away, the relationship between QB and coordinator will be key to the Wolverines' future success. Lindsey has been in the game for a while, but his most recent claim to fame is working with No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye at North Carolina. Michigan is hoping Lindsey, who is also the quarterbacks coach, will not only be able to develop Underwood into more than just a superstar on paper but jump-start an offense that badly needs it.
Fans can watch for themselves during Michigan's spring game on April 19.
