Michigan basketball or NBA Draft: Where Danny Wolf and Yaxel Lendeborg are projected in '25 NBA Draft
The Michigan men's basketball team has a couple of players it's waiting decisions on. Wolverines' forward Danny Wolf hasn't made an official decision, but head coach Dusty May expects Wolf to chase his dreams and head to the NBA Draft. The 7-foot forward was Michigan's main playmaker this past season in a do-it-all role. Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. The big man from Yale can create his own shot, crash the boards, and facilitate using his passing skills.
To replace Wolf, Michigan went out and landed a pair of big men via the transfer portal. The prize of the entire portal was UAB's big man Yaxel Lendeborg. But the skilled big might not ever step foot on campus in Ann Arbor. That's because he is a projected first-round pick by a ton of draft analysts. Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this year for the Blazers. Lendeborg is looking for a guaranteed contract from an NBA team, but if he doesn't feel like that's a given, he will be playing for May and Michigan next season.
In ESPN's latest NBA mock draft, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have both players going in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Danny Wolf: No. 19 to the Washington Wizards
Wolf delivered as one of the most impactful transfers in college basketball, making a successful leap from Yale to Michigan and leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten tournament title and Sweet 16. He's unlike any other player in this draft class, with legitimate perimeter versatility and feel at his size at 7-foot, but there are questions about his athleticism, shooting and defensive translation to the NBA game.- Woo
This was a positive season for Wolf, who proved he could anchor a winning power-conference team that relied on him heavily, but his unorthodox profile will make him a situational fit for certain NBA teams. The Wizards are rife with draft capital and could take a swing on Wolf.
Yaxel Lendeborg: No. 27 overall to the Brooklyn Nets
Lendeborg is testing the draft process, weighing a move to Michigan next season versus the potential for securing guaranteed money in the draft. With his ability to handle, pass, shoot and rebound, the 6-9 power forward has the two-way versatility and skill that NBA teams covet.- Givony
Brooklyn, with its four first-round picks, could promise a player such as Lendeborg that it would select him to ensure he stays in the draft. He has more upside than a typical 22-year-old because he has been playing basketball seriously for only five years, including only 11 varsity games in high school.
