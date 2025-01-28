Michigan Basketball defeats Penn State 76-72, remains perfect at home
In the Big Ten, winning at home is a must, and Michigan was once again reminded of just how hard wins are to come by in this conference. But in the end, the Wolverines found a way to hit big shots and sink free throws to close out a win in The Crisler tonight. They finally harnessed the turnover issue, but for the second straight game their defense struggled. Star 7-foot center Vlad Goldin had a rough game scoring just 4 points, while NBA prospect Danny Wolf did a bit better with 11 points and nine rebounds. In the end, it was point guard Tre Donaldson who carried the Wolverines to a win, finishing with a career-high 21 points and seven assists - including the game-winning three.
Here are three takeaways from tonight's win over Penn State:
1. Nimari Burnett needs to lead with experience
Nimari Burnett may not have fully lived up to the immense expectations placed on him when he came out of high school, but that doesn’t diminish his value to the Michigan Wolverines. While his journey hasn’t been perfect, he has proven time and again that he has the skill set to help the team win crucial games. Burnett’s level of experience is invaluable, especially when the Wolverines find themselves in tough stretches or facing adversity. His ability to hit timely 3-pointers has often been a difference-maker, and when he's on, he's a tough matchup for any opponent.
What the Wolverines need, particularly in challenging moments, is strong leadership, and Burnett provides exactly that. When the team starts to get turnover-prone or struggles to find rhythm, Burnett steps in with poise and control, offering the stability needed. Tonight, he looked more comfortable than ever on the court, knocking down shots when his team needed him most, and showcasing his ability to stay focused under pressure.
Looking ahead to March, guard play will be critical for any team with deep tournament aspirations, and Burnett’s performance will be a key factor in Michigan’s success. For this team to make a serious run in the coming months, Burnett will need to play consistent, high-level basketball. He doesn’t need to be a superstar every game, but his steady leadership and ability to make big plays in clutch moments will be essential for Michigan to make noise in the postseason. If Burnett can continue to bring this kind of play, the Wolverines will be in a much stronger position as they push toward March Madness.
2. Tre Donaldson is only going to get better
As mentioned, guard play will be absolutely crucial in the coming months, and perhaps no position holds more weight than the point guard. The point guard needs to be an extension of the head coach on the floor, a leader who can read the game, make quick decisions, and guide the team through tough situations. That’s exactly what Tre Donaldson was able to do against Penn State. For the first time in a while, Donaldson played with a level of composure and confidence that had previously eluded him. He was calm, cool, and collected, never letting the pressure of the moment get to him.
What stood out most was his ability to protect the ball—something that has been a challenge at times this season. Tre showed poise in managing the game, making the right decisions, and not forcing anything. When some of his most talented teammates struggled to find their rhythm or had off nights, Tre stepped up and took charge, guiding his team to a crucial victory. His leadership on the court was evident as he kept everyone focused and didn’t allow the game to slip away.
Donaldson finished with a solid stat line of 21 points and 7 assists - including the game-winner. That’s a major accomplishment for a point guard, particularly one who was asked to shoulder more of the load in this game. By taking care of the ball and making smart decisions, Tre helped ensure that his team stayed in control throughout the contest. His performance was a perfect example of what it means to be a true floor general, and if he can continue playing with this level of maturity and consistency, he will be a key factor in Michigan's success as they head into the most important stretch of the season.
3. The defense looked shaky for the second game in a row
Michigan’s defense against Purdue was, to put it simply, practically non-existent. And unfortunately, things didn’t improve much in their game against Penn State. While the Nittany Lions did commit 18 turnovers, a significant portion of those were self-inflicted mistakes rather than anything the Wolverines’ defense was forcing. In other words, the Wolverines weren’t making the Nittany Lions uncomfortable—Penn State was beating themselves more than Michigan was imposing its will.
Even more concerning was the fact that Penn State shot 49 percent from the floor, a statistic that simply cannot be ignored. When an opponent shoots that efficiently, it’s a surefire recipe for disaster, especially when it’s combined with poor defense. Michigan’s closeouts were weak and slow, and there was a disturbing lack of urgency in contesting shots. More troubling, however, was the number of transition 3-pointers the Wolverines allowed, particularly in the final stretch of the game. These quick, uncontested shots from beyond the arc were backbreakers, allowing Penn State to extend their lead and put the game out of reach.
If Michigan’s defense doesn’t drastically improve, it’s hard to see how they could make any serious noise in the Big Ten Tournament or the NCAA Tournament. At this level, playing defense like this almost guarantees an early exit. The intensity simply hasn’t been there for the Wolverines—something has been missing on that side of the ball. It’s clear that Coach May and his staff have a major issue to address in the coming weeks. If they can’t find a way to instill more defensive discipline, focus, and urgency into this team, Michigan will continue to fall short when it matters most. The time to fix this is now, or else their postseason aspirations could be in serious jeopardy.
