Five Michigan players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
After an 8-5 campaign, Sherrone Moore and Michigan are looking to get back into the College Football Playoff in 2025. The Wolverines signed one of the top 2025 recruiting classes and filled voids using the portal. Michigan is likely to add more players to its roster in the spring when the portal opens back up, along with some likely departures this spring.
For the Wolverines to make amends and improve next season, Michigan will need some new contributors to step up. I'm going to name my five breakout players for the Wolverines next season. I won't be using any freshmen on this list -- including Bryce Underwood. They had to have played college football in 2024 to make the list.
1. RB Jordan Marshall
Let's start with the most obvious. The true freshman battled injuries during his first year in Ann Arbor and didn't see the field much. But he got the start against Alabama and shined. Marshall rushed for 100 yards and was named the MVP of the game.
Entering Year 2, Marshall will be the 1A or 1B of the Wolverines' ground attack. Michigan went out and landed Alabama running back Justice Haynes, but he won't take away from what Marshall can do. Michigan won't go away from its running game, so expect big things from the former Mr. Ohio running back.
2. EDGE Dominic Nichols
The 6-5, 261-pound rusher is the likeliest next man up in the Michigan Edge rotation. Now that Josaiah Stewart is gone, TJ Guy will step in and become the starter alongside Derrick Moore. While the Wolverines' starters are penciled in, Michigan rotates its Edges frequently and the Wolverines need at least four. Nichols figures to be in place of what Guy did last season.
Although Guy didn't start, he was second on the team with 5.5 sacks. Nichols is athletic and showed he could play at this level when he played against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Nichols was third on the Wolverines with a 68.4 pass-rushing grade against Bama. He should play a significant role in the maize and blue in '25.
3. S Brandyn Hillman
Rod Moore hasn't announced that he's returning to Michigan for a fifth season, but the belief is that he will be back. Michigan lost Wesley Walker, Quinten Jonhson, and Makari Paige, so even with Moore's return, the Wolverines are going to need others. Brandyn Hillman will be one of the players who get the chance.
Hillman, who had the 17th-most snaps on defense in 2024, should see an elelvated role which will provide more chances to make plays. Hillman is a heat-seeking missile coming out of the secondary and graded out with the best run-defensive grade by any Michigan safety last year with a 76.6 grade. He also graded out better than both Walker and Paige in coverage last year. The soon-to-be junior will be an important piece of the secondary next year.
4. TE Hogan Hansen
All eyes will be on Marlin Klein, who will likely start as TE1 in place of Colston Loveland. But I view Hogan Hansen as the pass-catcher of the two with potential for TE1 stats. During his first season in Ann Arbor, Hansen reeled in seven catches for 78 yards and a score.
Per PFF, Hansen was the second-best pass catcher last year behind Loveland, who had a 65.1 receiving grade. Hansen will have to improve his pass-blocking. He was only on the field for one blocking play, per PFF. Any way you slice it, Klein and Hansen should be a good duo for the Wolverines next year.
5. WR Semaj Morgan
Out of the wide receivers, Fred Moore is a popular candidate here, but I think it's Semaj Morgan's time to really put it all together. After tough quarterback play in 2024, Morgan will be in a much better situation in 2025 with either Mikey Keene or Bryce Underwood throwing the ball. Morgan will battle incoming freshman Andrew Marsh for the slot, but being a junior, Morgan has the upper hand there.
All through his career, we've seen the big-play ability, but Michigan has to use him properly. Morgan can stretch the defense or can be utilized in crossing routes. Getting him the ball and letting his speed do the work could be a major factor for the Wolverines.
