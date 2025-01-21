Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
The college football season is officially behind us after Ohio State beat Notre Dame on Monday night to claim the national title. Now we're onto 2025 and the speculation of what teams will look like. As most people are doing, I'm going to come up with my way-too-early top 25 for the '25 season.
1. Texas (13-3)
Quarterbacks rule college football and Texas' soon-to-be-junior quarterback Arch Manning will be the most-watched player next season. The Longhorns return plenty of weapons on both sides of the football and with a likely upgrade at quarterback, Texas should be the real deal next season.
2. Penn State (13-3)
Will Penn State finish No. 2? Likely not with how James Franklin has struggled to win the big games, but on paper, Penn State should be as good as anyone. Drew Allar, Nic Singleton, and Kaytron Allen are all back. The Nittany Lions should be really good once again, but can Franklin coach Penn State to a national title? That remains the biggest question.
3. Georgia (11-3)
Losing quarterback Carson Beck wasn't ideal but Gunner Stockton will be the next man up and he played fine in spot duty this season. He will have a better wide receiver corps after Georgia added USC speedster Zacharian Branch into the fold. UGA will likely have a great defense once again with linebackers Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen.
4. Ohio State (14-2)
Ohio State will lose an absolute ton to the NFL, but the Buckeyes will still have playmakers on both sides of the football. Wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are back along with Caleb Downs at safety. Former No. 1 QB Julian Sayin will likely start and Ohio State has been able to reload just fine.
5. Notre Dame (14-2)
Notre Dame got the job done after losing an early game to Northern Illinois this past season. The Irish lose some to graduation, but the cupboard is far from bare. Either CJ Carr or Steve Angeli will take the reigns from Riley Leonard and the Irish could see an improved passing attack with either of those two next season.
6. Clemson (10-4)
Clemson turned it on at the end of the season and snuck into the CFP. The Tigers should only be better this year with the return of Cade Klubnik at quarterback and Clemson doesn't lose too much outside of RB Phil Mafah. The Clemson defense returns most of its starters and should be in the running to win the ACC.
7. Miami (FL) (10-3)
Quarterbacks mean so much in college football and we saw what Cam Ward did for Miami. Getting Carson Beck from Georgia will be a good replacement, but the 'Canes have to play defense. Miami brought in four top defensive backs along with LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels who will make plays right away for Beck.
8. Oregon (13-1)
Despite losing quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Jordan James, Tez Johnson, and others, Oregon should be explosive again next year. Quarterback Dante Moore sat behind Gabriel this year but he will be the next man up. Former Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart is set to return to become Moore's No.1 target. Edges Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti will carry Oregon's defense.
9. LSU (9-4)
It was a down year for what the expectations were for LSU and Brian Kelly. The Tigers figured it out toward the end of the year and getting veteran Garrett Nussmeier back was big. The Tigers went out and grabbed two elite wide receivers after landing Oklahoma's Nic Anderson and Kentucky's Barion Brown who should both make immediate impacts in the offense.
10. Arizona State (11-3)
Losing bruising back Cam Skattebo is tough, but quarterback Sam Leavitt is back after a sensational year. The Sun Devils went out and got Army bruiser Kanye Udoh who could fill Skattebo's role. Arizona State should be back in the thick of it competing for the Big 12.
11. Tennessee (10-3)
Nico Iamaleava had as up-and-down of a year as there could be. He once looked like the five-star he was when he came to Tennessee, but other times, he looked lost. Josh Huepel will have to unlock his full potential if he wants to win a tough SEC Conference. Defensively, Tennessee should be good again returning five of its top eight players from a top-five defense.
12. South Carolina (9-4)
Shane Beamer had South Carolina as a fun watch to end the season. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers improved steadily as the season went on and Nyck Harbor is back for his third year as a pass-catcher. Defensive end Dylan Stewart was great during his freshman year, but Beamer has to replace a couple of All-American caliber players from his defense.
13. BYU (11-2)
BYU is set to return its top four playmakers from offense led by quarterback Jake Retzlaff. He will get his starting running back and wide receivers back for another crack at a Big 12 title and a shot at the Playoff. BYU will have to show it can win the close games in order to get into the tournament.
14. Illinois (10-3)
Illinois is set to return just about everyone from its 10-win team this past year. Luke Altmyer is back at quarterback, but he will have to find a couple of new pass catchers after both Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin left due to graduation. The Illini return their whole offensive line and most of the defense.
15. Michigan (8-5)
Michigan figured it out defensively to end the season, but all eyes will be on the Wolverines' offense next season. New offensive coordinator, new running back Justice Haynes to go along with Jordan Marshall, oh, and a new quarterback. The question will be how long veteran Mikey Keene can fend off five-star freshman Bryce Underwood.
16. Alabama (9-4)
Alabama returns playmakers including star freshman Ryan Williams. But there will be a new quarterback for the Crimson Tide in 2025. No more Jalen Milroe, instead veteran Ty Simpson will battle it out with Austin Mack and incoming five-star Keelon Russell for the job. Expect Kalen DeBoer to have his team competitive once again.
17. Florida (8-5)
It took awhile to play him, but freshman DJ Lagway stole the show in Florida. Billy Napier had his team playing as well as anyone toward the end of the year, and Gator fans are excited to see Lagway for a full season. Seeing Florida be consistent is the thing everyone is looking for in 2025.
18. Indiana (11-2)
Curt Cignetti shocked the world with how well he had his Hoosiers playing last year. Indiana won't be under the radar anymore though. The Hoosiers lose Kurtis Rourke at quarterback but they replace him with former Cal star Fernando Mendoza who will have Elijah Surratt and Co. to throw to. Edge Mikail Kamara and linebacker Aiden Fisher are back for the Hoosier defense.
19. Texas A&M (8-5)
The bad news is Texas A&M is set to lose a ton on the defensive side of the ball and Mike Elko will have to figure that out. But offensively, almost everyone returns including quarterback Marcel Reed and the Aggies' two great running backs. Elko went out and brought in some elite wide receivers from the portal like NC State's Kevin Concepcion.
20. Kansas State (9-4)
Kansas State chose Avery Johnson over Will Howard and it didn't turn out great for them in 2024. But Johnson had a full season under his belt and it's his time to shine in '25. Johnson will pair up with running back Dylan Edwards and WR Jayce Brown in hopes of keeping the Wildcats in contention.
21. SMU (11-3)
QB Kevin Jennings had a disaster of a CFP against Penn State, but he was the main reason the Mustangs were in the position. The ACC is top-heavy with Miami and Clemson, it's possible SMU could make some noise once again if Jennings can learn from his mistakes.
22. Iowa State (11-3)
Iowa State is coming off its best season ever but Matt Campbell is still searching for his first conference win. The 'Clones get QB Rocco Becht back along with RB Carson Hansen. Iowa State returns most of its secondary and the Cyclones will once again be in the picture for the Big 12.
23. Louisville (9-4)
Louisville landed a whopping 20 players from the portal including USC QB Miller Moss. He will now lead the Cardinal offense and Tyler Shough left. Jeff Brohm is still looking for his breakout season since leaving Purdue for Louisville.
24. Ole Miss (10-3)
Losing quarterback Jaxson Dart and three wide receivers won't be an easy fix for Lane Kiffin. But the Rebels went out and landed some playmakers from the portal, however, Ole Miss will only be as good as what it gets at quarterback.
25. Boise State (12-2)
You can usually count on Boise State to be in the mix here. Losing RB Ashton Jeanty is a major blow, but the Broncos do get QB Maddux Madson back for another year. The Broncos get four starting offensive linemen back, but how will Boise State be able to run the ball post Jeanty?
