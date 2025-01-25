Report: Michigan football no longer getting visit from a top 2025 target
It appeared that Michigan football was toward the top of the running to land four-star Edge Zahir Mathis and he was slated to visit Ann Arbor this weekend. But according to Rivals' national recruiting analysts, Mathis has canceled his visit to Michigan. The visit may be rescheduled, but that is still up in the air according to other insiders.
On3's Steve Wiltfong recently reported that Mathis was high on Florida State and the two teams that would challenge FSU were Michigan and Maryland, but if the Wolverines don't end up getting a late visit from Mathis, Michigan is likely out of the mix for the former Ohio State commitment.
According to the Composite, Mathis is the No. 86 prospect in the '25 cycle and the No. 6 Edge recruit. Mathis hails out of Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep and with him being around the Penn State area -- it wouldn't be shocking to see the Nittany Lions get into the running late on Mathis.
Mathis is scheduled to visit Maryland next weekend. He had to recently cancel a visit to UCLA due to the fires and it's not known if he will go back to see the Bruins.
As things stand now for Michigan, barring a surprise, the Wolverines are looking like could land former Alabama five-star Ty Haywood and he could be the last addition to the 2025 recruiting class.
